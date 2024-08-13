ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Oakland Athletics are across the country to take on the New York Mets Tuesday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out an Athletics-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Athletics-Mets Projected Starters

Ross Stripling vs. Paul Blackburn

Ross Stripling (2-11) with a 5.72 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 72.1 innings pitched, 40K/16BB, .308 oBA

Last Start: vs. Chicago White Sox: Loss, 5.1 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 7 starts, 5.45 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 38 innings pitched, 18K/9BB, .298 oBA

Paul Blackburn (5-2) with a 3.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 63 innings pitched, 50K/18BB, .236 oBA

Last Start: at Colorado Rockies: No Decision, 6 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 4 starts, 1.38 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 26 innings pitched, 17K/9BB, .198 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Mets Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +136

New York Mets: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, Sportsnet New York

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

Stripling is not having a great season, but he does a few things well. Stripling is in the 92nd percentile in walk rate, 78th percentile in barrel percentage, and 75th percentile in hard hit percentage. He gives up a lot of hits, but not a lot of the contact is hard. His xERA is more than a full run lower than his actual ERA, and his xBA is lower, as well. If he can induce some weak contact in this game, the Athletics will have a chance to win.

Oakland does not have a great batting average. However, when they make contact, they do it with some power. Oakland is fifth in barrel percentage, sixth in average exit velocity, and they have hit the fifth-most home runs. If the Athletics can get to their former ace in this game, they will be able to win this game.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Blackburn has thrown the ball really well since being traded to the Mets. He has allowed just two earned runs through 12 innings pitched, and he has struck out 12 batters. Blackburn is truly enjoying the change of scenery in New York, and his performance should continue to reflect that. The Athletics are fifth-worst in batting average, and they have a tendency to swing and miss. Blackburn should have no problem getting the Athletics out in this game. Do not be surprised if he goes six or seven strong and leads the Mets to an easy victory.

Ross Stripling allows opponents to hit over .300 off him this season. Along with that, he has one of the lowest whiff rates. Stripling allows a lot of contact, so the Mets should take full advantage of that in this game. The Mets are eighth in barrel percentage, eighth in hard hit percentage, and 11th in average exit velocity. With the Mets having the chance to make a lot of contact this game, expect it to be with some power behind it.

Final Athletics-Mets Prediction & Pick

Paul Blackburn facing his former team makes this a watchable game. The Athletics are a better hitting team than people think. The Mets are nothing to laugh at either. With this game, it should not be too hard. It comes down to the pitching matchup. Paul Blackburn is the better pitcher in this matchup, which is why the Mets are my pick. I am going to take the Mets to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Athletics-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-162)