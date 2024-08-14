ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL Playoffs: Impa Kasanganay vs. Josh Silveira continues on the main card with a fight between Brent Primus and Clay Collard in their lightweight semifinal matchup. Primus is having a great start to his PFL career with back-to-back submission victories as he is just one win away from the PFL Championship meanwhile, Collard got a big win in his PFL debut with a second-round TKO victory only to drop his next fight and just barely making the PFL playoffs. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Primus-Collard prediction and pick.

Brent Primus (14-3) came into his PFL debut on the heels of a decision loss to the Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov. He was then able to make a big splash in his first two fights with the PFL with back-to-back submissions of Bruno Miranda and Solomon Renfro. Now, he is just one more win away from his PFL Championship when he takes on Clay Collard this Friday night.

Clay Collard (25-13) picked up where he left off last PFL regular season when he dominated former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull finishing him in the second round. However, the good times didn’t continue in his second fight where he was out-grappled by Mads Burnell to a decision defeat. Now, Collard has the opportunity to make back-to-back trips to the PFL Championship when he takes on Brent Primus on Friday night.

Here are the PFL Playoffs Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Brent Primus-Clay Collard Odds

Brent Primus: -142

Clay Collard: +112

Why Brent Primus Will Win

Brent Primus is set to defeat Clay Collard in their PFL playoff matchup, leveraging his grappling expertise and strategic experience. Primus, a former Bellator lightweight champion, enters the fight with a 14-3 record and is currently undefeated in the PFL, showcasing his adaptability and skill across different promotions.

Primus’s grappling ability is a significant advantage in this bout. As a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt trained under Fabiano Scherner, he has secured eight of his victories via submission, including six by rear-naked choke. This proficiency on the ground allows Primus to control the fight’s tempo and potentially neutralize Collard’s striking advantage. By taking the fight to the mat, Primus can exploit any openings for a submission finish.

Primus’s experience in high-stakes fights adds to his edge. Having held the Bellator lightweight title for over 500 days, he has demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure and against elite competition. His recent back-to-back victories over Bruno Miranda and Solomon Renfro highlight his current form and readiness for playoff contention.

Primus’s strategic mindset and ability to adapt during fights will be crucial against Collard, who is known for his aggressive striking. By leveraging his grappling and experience, Primus can dictate the fight’s dynamics and capitalize on any defensive lapses from Collard.

Brent Primus’s grappling expertise, experience, and strategic approach position him as a strong contender to defeat Clay Collard in their PFL playoff encounter. His ability to control the fight and exploit his opponent’s weaknesses makes him a formidable challenge in this high-stakes matchup.

Why Clay Collard Will Win

Clay Collard is well-equipped to secure a victory over Brent Primus in their PFL playoff encounter, primarily due to his striking prowess and relentless pace. Collard, known for his aggressive boxing style, has consistently demonstrated his ability to overwhelm opponents with volume and precision, making him a formidable force in the lightweight division.

Collard’s striking is his most significant asset in this matchup. With 12 of his 25 career wins coming by knockout or TKO, Collard has proven he can finish fights with his hands. His ability to maintain a high output of strikes, as evidenced by his past performances, allows him to keep opponents on the defensive and dictate the pace of the fight. Against Primus, who is more grappling-oriented, Collard’s striking could be the key to keeping the fight standing and avoiding the ground exchanges where Primus excels.

Additionally, Collard’s experience in high-level competition, including his tenure in the UFC, has prepared him for the pressure of playoff scenarios. Despite a recent setback against Mads Burnell, Collard’s ability to get a sensational finish over Patricky Freire demonstrates his resilience and capability to perform under pressure.

Training out of The Pit Elevated Fight Team, Collard has honed his skills in a gym known for producing tough, well-rounded fighters. This environment has undoubtedly contributed to his development as a fighter capable of adapting and overcoming challenges in the cage.

Clay Collard’s striking ability, experience, and resilience position him as a strong contender to defeat Brent Primus in their PFL playoff bout. His ability to control the fight with his hands and maintain a relentless pace makes him a formidable challenge in this high-stakes matchup.

Final Brent Primus-Clay Collard Prediction & Pick

These two lightweights will be looking for a chance to compete for that $1 Million prize with a win in their semifinal matchup on Friday night. Primus is looking to remain undefeated in his PFL run meanwhile, Collard is looking to bounce back after a poor showing in his last fight. Ultimately, Collard will look to utilize his speed and striking to keep this fight on the feet but it will be Primus’ calf kicks that will hinder the movement of Collard until he is able to get ahold of him to take him to the canvas and dominate him there controlling for the majority of the fight and get the win on the judge’s scorecards and to advance to the PFL Championship.

Final Brent Primus-Clay Collard Prediction & Pick: Brent Primus (-142)