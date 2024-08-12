ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have forgotten how to lose. They have lost just five games in the three and a half weeks played since the All-Star break. They have won 17 of 22 and 21 of 27. They were under .500 in the middle of the season and are now firmly positioned for a playoff spot. The D-Backs are in the first wild card slot in the National League, tied with the San Diego Padres. The D-Backs and Padres lead the Atlanta Braves by four games, with the Braves half a game ahead of the New York Mets and 1.5 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants.

A month ago, it seemed hard to imagine a scenario in which the Diamondbacks made the playoffs. The Braves were in the first wild card spot and hadn't endured as many injuries to their roster. The New York Mets were in decent shape after their excellent month of June. The Diamondbacks were stuck in a pool of teams near the .500 mark, not only facing a deficit of several games but knowing they would have to climb past several teams. Now, one month later, the Diamondbacks are in the position the Braves inhabited before the break. It is now difficult to see how the D-Backs won't make the playoffs. The defending National League champions seem likely, at this point, to defend their crown in October. A home series against the lowly Rockies gives Arizona a chance to build its wild card lead and keep the pressure on the Los Angeles Dodgers in what has suddenly become a close, tense National League West race.

Rockies-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

TBD vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt (6-6) has a 3.92 ERA. He continues to get better as the season goes along. Last year's surprise star of the National League Championship Series has shown that big moments are not too big for him. As the games get more important this season, Pfaadt has improved. He will fully expect to handcuff the Rockies and ensure that Arizona doesn't waste this chance to pile up more wins.

Last Start: Wednesday, August 7 versus the Cleveland Guardians: 6 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 61 1/3 IP, 56 H, 27 R, 8 HR, 11 BB, 55 K

Here are the Rockies-Diamondbacks MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Diamondbacks Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +180

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rockies vs Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: MLB (Rockies) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are flying high after a seven-run eighth-inning rally stunned the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. The Rockies won the weekend series and are reveling in the role of playing spoiler. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are due for a cooldown and some regression. Are they really going to remain this kind of a steamroller for the rest of the season? At some point, they're going to hit a rough patch.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The D-Backs are a far better team than the Rockies. Colorado's Cal Quantrill will not pitch this game due to arm soreness, so the Rockies might have to go to their bullpen or use a less established starter. Arizona just mashed the Philadelphia Phillies, scoring 11 or more runs in consecutive games. Everything points to Arizona in this game.

Final Rockies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are somehow a plus-money choice at minus-1.5 runs. Grab that while you can.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Rockies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5