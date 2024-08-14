With their 61-58 record, the New York Mets are two games back of the final Wild Card spot. As the Mets try to sneak into the playoffs, New York's pitching staff may soon receive some massive reinforcements.

Christian Scott began a throwing program, making 35 throws at 75 feet on Tuesday. That came after Scott threw 25 times at 60 feet on Sunday, via the Associated Press. But despite the progress, manager Carlos Mendoza admits Scott still has numerous steps to go until a full return from his elbow injury.

“It's good that he's throwing the baseball,” Mendoza said. “We've just got to wait and see how he continues to progress. Hopefully he's part of the team towards the end.”

Still, Scott has remained optimistic and eager to get back on the mound. He knows it won't come in the Mets' next series, but Scott still wants to play a role in New York's postseason push.

“It's really exciting how this team's making a push to the playoffs,” Scott said. “Hopefully I can be a part of that.”

On the surface, the right-hander's 0-3 record and 4.56 ERA aren't too pretty. However, Scott has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his rookie campaign. In his first start against the Tampa Bay Rays, he threw 6.2 innings of one-run baseball, striking out six while walking one.

Since then, Christian Scott has allowed two or more runs in every outing. His final two starts before injury saw him go no more than 4.1 innings. But perhaps his injury played a role in those late struggles.

The Mets still believe in Scott. He held a 3.19 ERA and a 240/47 K/BB ratio over his four seasons in the minors. Once he is fully recovered from his injury, New York is hopeful Scott can be a difference maker by the end of the regular season.

Mets in desperate need of healthy starting pitching

Scott isn't the only Mets pitcher to find himself on the injured list. He is joined by Kodai Senga, who was expected to be New York's ace in 2024. Between the pair of injuries and overall struggles, the Mets rank 20th in MLB with a 4.20 ERA.

Still, New York has plenty of veterans in their rotation. While none bring as much name brand value as Senga, the Mets are counting on their leadership and overall performance to help carry the torch pitching wise.

Sean Manaea leads the veteran trio with his 3.44 ERA and 125/51 K/BB ratio. Jose Quintana is right behind him with a 4.10 ERA and a 102/46 K/BB ratio while Luis Severino holds a 4.17 ERA and a 109/46 K/BB ratio. Perhaps New York's best pitcher hasn't been a veteran at all, as 26-year-old Jose Butto has a team-best 2.52 ERA and a 65/30.

While the Mets have talent in the rotation, they need more consistency to be a true playoff threat. They'll be patiently waiting for Scott to make a return and remain optimistic he can contribute before the end of the season.