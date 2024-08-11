The New York Mets got themselves back in the wild card hunt with an extended stretch of great play after a really tough start to the 2024 season, and that resulted in them being buyers ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. The Mets are in the thick of it in the National League wild card race, and they strengthened the depth of their roster with some small moves ahead of the deadline to try to get into the playoffs.

In June and July, the Mets' lineup performed as one of the best in baseball. It really helped offset the loss of Kodai Senga for the rest of the season. The schedule in August is really tough, with two West Coast trips on the way, and the Mets need to keep themselves afloat to hopefully make a run in September when they can play more games at home.

It might be essentially a coin flip to decide whether or not the Mets make the playoffs in 2024, and it would be a disappointment if they did not, given how well they have played over the summer months. However, there are some concerns that need to be taken care of in in the next month and a half or so to ensure that New York optimizes its roster

How do the Mets optimize the pitching staff?

The Mets made some solid small moves when it comes to their rotation that have helped in the absence of Kodai Senga, as mentioned before. Sean Manaea has had a very solid season and was a smart pickup by David Stearns. Luis Severino was a good signing as well on a one-year deal, but there is concern regarding his innings workload and how he will hold up down the stretch. Luis Severino has had some subpar outings as of late, and it is a question as to how he will perform the rest of the way.

David Stearns picked up Paul Blackburn at the MLB Trade Deadline to give the Mets some innings the rest of the way as well. This was an upgrade, as Paul Blackburn starting games allows New York to slot effective pitcher Jose Butto in the bullpen, and removes Tylor Megill from the rotation as well.

The Mets need to figure out if Severino can be depended on down the stretch, or if they should skip some of his starts every once in a while. That could help in multiple ways, either by giving him a rest or giving better pitchers more innings.

What is the best batting order for the Mets?

Recently, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has played with the lineup construction amid the addition of Jesse Winker. Pete Alonso was moved out of the cleanup role for some games before being moved back. The Mets struggled offensively in Seattle against the Mariners, which is a tough place to hit against a good pitching staff.

Still, the Mets need to make sure that they sustain the level of offensive performance that they have had in recent months to try to make the playoffs. Carlos Mendoza needs to figure out the best combination.