PFL Playoffs: Impa Kasanganay vs. Josh Silveira continues on the main card with a fight between Gadzhi Rabadanov and Michael Dufort in their lightweight semifinal matchup. Rabadanov remains unbeaten in his last eight fights and has dominated his way to the PFL semifinals meanwhile, Dufort scored the upset in his PFL debut only to drop a competitive split decision in his next fight just to make the PFL playoffs. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Rabadanov-Dufort prediction and pick.

Gadzhi Rabadanov (22-4-2) came into his PFL debut on the heels of a six-fight winning streak while going 5-0 during his time with Bellator. He got two dominant victories against Solomon Renfro and Elvin Espinosa setting him up for a semifinal matchup against Michael Dufort. He is now just one win away from the PFL Championship when he steps inside the PFL SmartCage on Friday night.

Michael Dufort (13-5) came into his PFL debut riding a four-fight winning streak with wins over former UFC fighters Luis Pena and Joe Giannetti. Dufort continued his run against former UFC fighters by submitting Mads Burnell in his PFL debut. Then Dufort met up with Bellator veteran Adam Piccolotti who squeaked out the split-decision as Dufort suffered his first loss in his PFL career. Now, Dufort will be taking on Gadzhi Rabadanov for a chance to make the PFL Championship this Friday night.

Here are the PFL Playoffs Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Gadzhi Rabadanov-Michael Dufort Odds

Gadzhi Rabadanov: -700

Michael Dufort: +440

Why Gadzhi Rabadanov Will Win

Gadzhi Rabadanov is primed to defeat Michael Dufort in their PFL playoff matchup, leveraging his extensive experience and versatile skill set. Rabadanov, with a professional record of 22-4-2, has consistently demonstrated his prowess in both striking and grappling, making him a formidable opponent in the lightweight division.

Rabadanov’s experience in high-level competitions, including his tenure in Bellator, has honed his skills and mental toughness. His recent victories, such as the unanimous decision win over Elvin Espinoza, highlight his ability to execute game plans effectively and maintain composure under pressure. This experience is crucial in playoff settings, where the stakes are high, and the margin for error is slim.

Rabadanov’s training with Eagles MMA, a camp known for producing elite fighters, provides him with a strong support system and access to top-tier training partners. This environment fosters continuous improvement and strategic development, further enhancing his chances against Dufort.

Gadzhi Rabadanov’s grappling prowess, experience, and strategic adaptability position him as a strong contender to defeat Michael Dufort in their PFL playoff encounter. His ability to control the fight and exploit his opponent’s weaknesses makes him a formidable challenge in this high-stakes matchup.

Why Michael Dufort Will Win

Michael Dufort is well-positioned to claim victory over Gadzhi Rabadanov in their PFL playoff encounter, thanks to his striking prowess and resilient fighting style. Dufort, known as “The Canadian Badass,” has demonstrated his ability to compete at a high level, evidenced by his strong performance in the PFL season.

Dufort’s striking capability is a significant asset in this matchup. In his recent fight against Adam Piccolotti, Dufort showcased his striking dominance with a 92-35 edge in strikes, including 31 landed on the ground. This ability to outstrike his opponents, both standing and on the ground, could be crucial against Rabadanov, who may rely on his grappling skills. By keeping the fight standing, Dufort can leverage his striking to control the bout and potentially secure a knockout.

Dufort’s resilience and ability to adapt during fights add to his advantage. Despite losing a split decision to Piccolotti, Dufort demonstrated his tenacity and ability to adjust his strategy mid-fight, keeping himself competitive throughout. This adaptability will be essential against Rabadanov, who is known for his grappling prowess.

Training out of Tristar Gym, a renowned MMA training facility, Dufort has access to high-level coaching and sparring partners, which further enhances his preparation for this critical playoff matchup. The experience and insights gained from such a reputable camp will aid him in formulating a game plan to counter Rabadanov’s strengths. Michael Dufort’s striking ability, resilience, and strategic preparation position him as a strong contender to defeat Gadzhi Rabadanov in their PFL playoff bout.

Final Gadzhi Rabadanov-Michael Dufort Prediction & Pick

These two lightweights will be looking for a chance to compete for that $1 Million prize with a win in their semifinal matchup on Friday night. Rabadanov is looking to remain undefeated in his PFL run meanwhile, Dufort is looking to bounce back after a tough-luck loss in his last fight. Ultimately, Dufort will look to utilize his size and length to keep out of the grasp of Rabadanov but eventually, Rabadanov will crowd the space to get inside the clinch and takedown Dufort where he will dominate Dufort en route to another unanimous decision victory.

Final Gadzhi Rabadanov-Michael Dufort Prediction & Pick: Gadzi Rabadanov (-700)