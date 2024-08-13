ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Kevin Gausman will take the mound for the Blue Jays in the second game of their series with the Angels on Tuesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Angels prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Angels Projected Starters

Kevin Gausman vs. Carson Fulmer

Kevin Gausman (10-8) with a 4.423 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP

Last Start: Kevin Gausman earned the win over Baltimore on Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two batters over eight innings.

2024 Road Splits: Kevin Gausman has been solid away from Rogers Centre where he is 6-3 with a 2.74 ERA and 1.09 WHIP.

Carson Fulmer (0-2) with a 3.74 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP

Last Start: Carson Fulmer allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one batter over four innings in a no-decision in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Yankees.

2024 Home Splits: Carson Fulmer has been dominant at home despite being winless in 37.1 innings as he has a 2.65 ERA and a 0.72 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Angels Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -130

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Angels

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

TV: SportsNet New York, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays are well-positioned to secure a victory over Carson Fulmer and the Los Angeles Angels on the road. Gausman, with a 10-8 record and a 4.42 ERA, has been a reliable presence on the mound for the Blue Jays. His recent performance against the Baltimore Orioles, where he allowed only two runs over eight innings, demonstrates his ability to dominate lineups with his mix of fastballs and splitters.

The Blue Jays' offense, featuring power hitters like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, provides a formidable challenge for Fulmer, who has struggled with consistency throughout his career. Fulmer's ERA has hovered around 6.00 in recent seasons, making him vulnerable to Toronto's potent lineup. The Blue Jays' ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities will be crucial, especially against an Angels bullpen that has been inconsistent.

The Blue Jays have shown resilience on the road, with a lineup capable of producing runs in high-pressure situations. Gausman's experience and ability to induce strikeouts will be key in neutralizing the Angels' offensive threats.

If Gausman can maintain his recent form and the Blue Jays' offense can exploit Fulmer's weaknesses, Toronto is well-positioned to secure a win against the Angels. This matchup presents an opportunity for the Blue Jays to strengthen their position in the playoff race with a crucial road victory.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Carson Fulmer and the Los Angeles Angels have a promising opportunity to secure a victory against Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Fulmer, despite his struggles in previous seasons, has shown improvement, particularly in his recent outings. His performance against the Yankees, where he allowed just two runs over six innings, indicates his potential to handle high-pressure situations and deliver effectively against strong lineups.

The Angels' offense, while not among the league's best, can still provide the necessary run support for Fulmer. The Angels have scored 481 runs this season, ranking 25th in MLB, but their ability to capitalize on Gausman's inconsistencies could be crucial. Gausman, with a 4.42 ERA, has been susceptible to giving up runs in clusters, which the Angels can exploit, especially with their home-field advantage.

The Angels' bullpen has shown signs of stabilization, which could play a pivotal role in maintaining leads late in the game. Playing at home provides the Angels with an edge, as they are more familiar with the field's dimensions and conditions.

If Fulmer can maintain his recent form and the Angels' offense can effectively challenge Gausman, the Angels have a solid chance to emerge victorious. This matchup is crucial for the Angels as they look to improve their standing and demonstrate their capability to compete against formidable opponents like the Blue Jays.

Final Blue Jays-Angels Prediction & Pick

In the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Angels, Kevin Gausman will face Carson Fulmer at Angel Stadium. Gausman, with a 10-8 record and a 4.42 ERA, will aim to leverage his experience to contain the Angels' lineup. However, Fulmer, despite being winless this season, has a respectable 3.74 ERA, indicating his potential to challenge the Blue Jays' hitters. The Angels, playing at home, will look to capitalize on their familiarity with the field and their recent offensive contributions. If Fulmer can maintain his form and the Angels provide run support, they have a strong chance to secure a victory against the Blue Jays.

Final Blue Jays-Angels Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Angels ML (+110), Over 9 (-105)