Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

With the 2023 NFL Draft inching closer, the Atlanta Falcons will have an excellent opportunity to put a bow on a successful offseason.

Atlanta brought in some impact players on the defensive side of the ball, such as safety Jessie Bates III and defensive lineman Calais Campbell, while bringing back key contributors on both sides in offensive lineman Kaleb McGary and edge rusher Lorenzo Carter.

Armed with the eighth pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, some mocks had the team selecting a cornerback, though that would be an unlikely approach after the trade for Detroit Lions former first round pick Jeff Okudah.

Now, one would expect Atlanta to focus on one of their other pressing needs, such as the pass rush or the wide receiver position.

Armed with five draft picks, Atlanta has a great chance to keep improving a team that already looks to be far better than the squad that flirted with playoff contention in the weak NFC South division in 2022.

Without further ado, let’s get to our 2023 Falcons Mock NFL Draft.

Falcons 2023 Mock NFL Draft

Round 1, Pick 8: EDGE, Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech)

Let’s not kid ourselves: Atlanta needs to address its lackluster pass rush. The Falcons, despite their shopping spree in free agency, declined to bring in a veteran pass rusher after tallying just 17 sacks in 2022, tied for the fewest in the NFL.

Unless Georgia’s Jalen Carter somehow falls into their lap, this will be an easy decision for the Falcons. Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson is about as perfect an NFL Draft prospect as Atlanta is going to get.

Wilson, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound freak, did not work out at the Scouting Combine or the Red Raiders’ pro day, as he was instructed to avoid physical activity after he had a rod removed from his foot following a surgical procedure.

But the long-armed pass rusher, who plans to work out for teams in April, likely doesn’t need to do much to impress.

Wilson tied for the Big 12 lead in run stops while also tallying seven sacks.

It’s that versatility that should make him appealing to Atlanta.

With linemen Grady Jarrett and Calais Campbell drawing attention on the line, Wilson will have free reign to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks and ball-carriers.

Round 2, Pick 32 overall (Trade with Steelers): G O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida)

While many fans would like to see the Falcons go with wide receiver or running back here, this year’s NFL Draft just so happens to be a bit deeper at those positions. Dominant interior offensive linemen?

There aren’t too many of those.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While the Falcons are originally slated to pick at 44 overall in the second round, they will trade up to make sure they get their guy, Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence

Atlanta met with Torrence, considered the best guard prospect in the draft, the night before his pro day.

At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Torrence is an imposing figure, one who dominated both the Sun Belt and the SEC.

He would be a perfect fit in Falcons head coach Arthur Smith’s run-first offense, as Torrence just so happens to excel at run-blocking.

This might not be the sexiest pick, but it would be a smart one for Atlanta as they continue to build their team around Desmond Ridder.

Round 3, Pick 75 overall: RB Tyjae Spears (Tulane)

One of the more underrated players in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tyjae Spears enjoyed a breakout season as a senior, running for 1,581 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Green Wave in 2022.

Showing some versatility, he added 22 receptions for 256 yards through the air.

While some fans would have loved for Atlanta to splurge on Bijan Robinson in the first round, it’s unlikely the team feels comfortable spending a first-round pick on the running back position, especially after last year’s fifth-rounder Tyler Allgeier ran for over 1000 yards as a rookie.

But with just Allgeier, jack-of-all-trades Cordarrelle Patterson and Caleb Huntley as realistic options in the running back room, the Falcons could do with adding another capable piece to Smith’s rushing attack.

Spears, who could do damage as an explosive runner alongside Allgeier, also projects as a strong third-down back, one who could give the 32-year-old Patterson, who battled injury in 2022, a breather from time to time.

Round 4, Pick 110 overall: WR Jayden Reed (Michigan State)

The Falcons drafted Drake London in the first round of last year’s draft and brought in the likes of Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller in free agency.

However, the receiver room could use another player.

Reed totaled 1,662 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his last two seasons with the Spartans while proving to be a capable punt and kick returner for Atlanta.

Capable of lining up both in the slot and on the outside, the Michigan State product has reliable hands and also was a willing blocker for the Spartans, something sure to catch the attention of Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot.

It also doesn’t hurt that Reed seemed to like the idea of joining the Falcons.