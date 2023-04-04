The Atlanta Falcons have clearly shown this offseason they want to compete sooner rather than later. They entered the offseason with a ton of cap space, and they have put it to use in free agency.

Atlanta has made some massive signings in free agency, including Jessie Bates III, David Onyemata and Calais Campbell. The Falcons also signed some more under-the-radar but still impactful players like Mike Hughes and Mack Hollins. Additionally, they also retained their own big free agent in offensive tackle Kaleb McGary.

With plenty of time and money left in the offseason, the Falcons likely aren’t done making moves, either. Free agency has wound down already, but there’s still the NFL Draft at the end of the month. The Falcons hold the eighth overall pick in the draft, putting them in line to get an immediate impact player.

However, there’s also the later rounds of the draft to add more talent. Atlanta has had some success finding key players on Day 3, with Grady Jarrett, Russell Gage and Tyler Allgeier being recent examples. On Day 2, the Falcons have found key contributors like Deion Jones, Austin Hooper, Richie Grant and Desmond Ridder.

This year’s draft is right around the corner, and Atlanta will be looking for its next diamond in the rough. But who could become that player? Without further ado, here are three sleeper prospects the Falcons should target in the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

Atlanta’s pass defense wasn’t great in 2022, and frankly hasn’t been for awhile now. The Falcons allowed 231.9 passing yards per game last season, eighth-most in the NFL. A.J. Terrell had a bit of a down season, but he can still be a great corner when he’s on. He’s not the problem. Instead, it’s the rest of the secondary that needs to improve.

In fairness, Atlanta has a pretty solid safety duo with the signing of Bates and Grant continuing to develop. Cornerback is the main position of concern, with no clear CB2 behind Terrell. The Falcons could very well draft a corner in the first round, which would definitely help. However, it also wouldn’t hurt to add even more help later on in the draft.

In that case, Michigan’s DJ Turner would be a good option. Turner started two years in Ann Arbor, recording 69 tackles, 20 passes defended and three interceptions. What really jumps out, though, is his ridiculous athleticism, highlighted by his 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, the fastest of any player at the event.

Turner is on the smaller side, but his athleticism should easily make him a Day 2 selection.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

Atlanta’s passing offense also needed some work this offseason, as it was arguably the team’s biggest weakness in 2022. The Falcons averaged a paltry 158.8 passing yards per game last season, the second-fewest in the league ahead of only the Chicago Bears. With Desmond Ridder taking over the starting quarterback role, the Falcons are hoping their passing offense will improve in 2023.

However, wide receiver is still a major need for the Falcons. This offseason has seen a slight overhaul to the receiver room, with Olamide Zaccheus, Damiere Byrd and Khadarel Hodge out and Hollins and Scotty Miller in. These moves leave the group in about the same state it was before, which isn’t exactly a positive. Atlanta would probably like to add another receiver in the draft, although it may have to wait until later.

With that in mind, Stanford’s Michael Wilson might be an intriguing selection. Wilson has some clear knocks against him, with the biggest being the fact he has only played 14 games in the last three seasons. However, he has solid size and athleticism and showed in 2019 he can be productive when healthy.

Wilson is definitely a risky prospect, but one with good upside and potential.

1. Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green

If there’s one thing that hurt the Falcons more than their poor passing game, it was their inability to get after the quarterback. Atlanta had just 21 sacks all season, second-fewest in the league behind only Chicago (again). Signing Onyemata, Campbell and Kaden Elliss has drastically improved the front seven, but the Falcons can still afford to improve the unit further.

This is another position the Falcons could target in the first round, and unlike cornerback, this could make taking another pass-rusher later on redundant. If they don’t, though, then one player they should definitely keep an eye on is Bowling Green’s Karl Brooks. Brooks largely flew under the radar by playing at a smaller school, but he deserves so much more attention.

Brooks was a beast in five years at Bowling Green, recording 167 tackles, 46 tackles for loss and 27.5 sacks. He saved his best season for last, notching 10 sacks and finishing as PFF’s highest-graded edge defender. He also boasts tremendous size at 6-foot-3 and over 300 pounds, allowing him to play anywhere along the defensive line.

For a projected Day 2 or 3 pick, Brooks has serious potential at the next level.