It's the start of the New Year, and Norfolk State football has hired Michael Vick as their next head coach, ushering in a new era of their program. Although Vick doesn't have formal coaching experience, he's cemented a legacy in football both at the collegiate and professional levels. The Atlanta Falcons, the team that drafted him first overall in the 2001 NFL Draft, issued a statement about his hire with the Spartans.

“On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons, we want to congratulate Michael Vick on accepting the head coaching position at Norfolk State University. We look forward to his future success and wish him the best of luck in his new role.”

The statement is a full-circle moment for Vick, who built a good portion of his legacy as a player with the Falcons. Drafted as the first overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, Vick quickly emerged as the face of the Falcons and a cultural phenomenon, redefining the quarterback position and exciting fans with his unparalleled skill set as an athlete.

During his six-year tenure in Atlanta, Vick played in 74 games, starting 67 of them, and rewrote the script for what a quarterback could do with both his arm and his legs. His uncanny ability to extend plays, break tackles, and rack up extra yards on the ground made him one of the most feared and thrilling players in the league.

Vick’s performance earned him three Pro Bowl selections (2002, 2004, 2005) and placed him among the NFL’s elite. He twice finished in the top five in MVP voting, a testament to his impact and influence on the game. By the time his Falcons career was over, he had 3,859 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in team history.

Off the field, Vick became an icon. His popularity soared as the league leaned into his swagger and electrifying style of play. He graced the cover of Madden NFL 2004, an installment that is regarded as one of the best in the series. Playing as Vick in the game, his unmatched speed and extraordinary abilities made him nearly unstoppable.

His dynamic approach to the quarterback position inspired an entire generation of players. Stars like Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, and others have openly credited Vick as a blueprint for their dual-threat styles.

However, Vick’s time with the Falcons also faced a stark turning point. His tenure came to an abrupt end following his involvement in a dogfighting ring, which led to federal racketeering charges in 2007. Vick pleaded guilty and served 23 months in federal prison, marking a low point in his career.

The Falcons parted ways with him in June 2009, bringing his time in Atlanta to a controversial close. However, Vick worked tirelessly to rebuild his reputation and atone for his actions.

After completing his prison sentence, Vick committed himself to making amends. Taking responsibility for his actions, he became a prominent advocate for animal rights, partnering with the Humane Society and other organizations.

His support for the “Animal Fighting Spectator Prohibition Act of 2011” demonstrated his dedication to turning his mistakes into meaningful change. The bill, which imposed penalties for attending illegal animal fights and felony charges for adults bringing children to such events, was signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2014 as part of the Agricultural Act.

Now, Vick looks to build a winning culture at Norfolk State, a team that has only had two winning seasons since moving up to the FCS in 1997.