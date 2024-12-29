Michael Vick is the new head coach of Norfolk State football, and many people are excited about the former NFL quarterback's new journey. Jimmy Johnson and Andy Reid are the two latest people to show love to Vick and his coaching venture.

Johnson gave Vick advice as he's set to lead a group of young men.

“Recruit. Great players make great coaches,” Johnson said. “And to create the right kind of culture you need everybody in that organization… and how you do that, you have interaction with everybody in the organization. Because no one likes to be ignored. And especially no one likes to be ignored by the leader, and you're the leader now.”

Reid, Vick's former head coach when he played for the Philadelphia, shared his love for his former quarterback.

“Michael Vick: The new head coach of Norfolk State. Man, is that school lucky to have you,” Reid said. “You're gonna do a great job, those kids are fortunate to have you—probably most of all to learn from—and you'll be awesome. You'll be great for the University, and I love ya and I know you're gonna do a great job for 'em. So all the best going forward, and I'm now a Norfolk fan.”

Michael Vick hired as new head coach of Norfolk State

Michael Vick is right in his backyard as he's now the new head coach of Norfolk State. Vick doesn't have coaching experience at either the high school or college level, but he has a strong connection to Virginia, which is his home state. He also played high school football at Homer L. Ferguson High School and played college football for Virginia Tech.

It'll be exciting to see what Vick does as a coach and how he plans to evolve the program at Norfolk State in the near future.