One of the most exciting times of the NBA offseason is the release of the new schedule. The Atlanta Hawks will be going into the season with a different team after the Dejounte Murray experiment did not work out the past two years. Murray was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller, E.J. Liddell, and two future first-round draft picks. The big fish in the trade for the Hawks was Daniels, who is an above-average defender who can also do some positive things on offense.

The Hawks will be going up against a stacked Eastern Conference this season after the moves that were made during the offseason, but as long as Trae Young is on the team, the Hawks will always have a chance every night. Jalen Johnson will also be a player to keep an eye on for the Hawks, as he's primed to have a big season and possibly be the No. 2 option on the team next to Young.

Zaccharie Risacher was a big addition to the team after the Hawks selected him with the first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and his ability to make shots and defend will be a major plus for the team. Nonetheless, with the schedule officially out, it's time to make some bold predictions for the season.

Jalen Johnson will average over 20 points a game

With the departure of Dejounte Murray, someone will have to step up as the second scoring option next to Trae Young. Jalen Johnson is in the perfect position to be the next person up, and he showed flashes last year of being a potential second option. His game has evolved since coming into the league, and there's a multitude of things he can do on the court to help the Hawks. Playmaking is one of his strongest attributes, but using his athleticism to get into the paint and finish is good as well.

There have been YouTube videos of Johnson's offseason workouts, and those should get anyone excited for what's to come for the fourth-year player. Johnson averaged 16 points last season, and there's a huge change that average will go up even more this season.

The Hawks will have a top-10 defense in the league

Offense has never been the problem in the Trae Young era, but it's the defensive side of the ball that has always plagued them. This season, the Hawks should have a formidable defense with some of the additions on the team, and there's a chance that it could be really good depending on how fast everyone meshes together.

Dyson Daniels is a young, stout defender who can give players fit every night, and though Zaccharie Risacher is just a rookie, his length and size gives hope that he can grow into a solid defensive player.

Jalen Johnson has shown that he can be good at the point of attack, and De'Andre Hunter and Clint Capela have been the two players on the Hawks who have been known for their defense for years. Don't forget Young, who showed a strong effort on defense last season too, getting steals and taking charges.

The Hawks will be a top-6 seed in the Eastern Conference

The Eastern Conference will be as tough as it's been this season with so many teams getting better. The Boston Celtics are locked in their core for the future and they'll always be a threat, while the Milwaukee Bucks still have Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Philadelphia 76ers may be the winners of the offseason, signing Paul George and adding other key pieces to fill out their roster. The New York Knicks went all-in and traded for Mikal Bridges, making them a huge threat in the Eastern Conference after finishing as the second-seed.

The Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers will also be good, but there's always a team or two that has an unfortunate injury or can't live up to their expectations. This will be the Hawks' third season under head coach Quin Snyder, and if they can continue to buy into his scheme and stay healthy, they'll be able to reach their potential and be a top-six seed.

Trae Young will be in MVP conversations

Trae Young was rumored to be in trade talks during the offseason, but the Hawks elected to trade Dejounte Murray instead. For years, there has been an unwarranted knock on Young and his play style, but he continues to do what he can to get the Hawks in the win column. With Young having full control of the offense now with Murray gone and all the rumors floating around about him, this could be the year he uses that as motivation to have one of the best seasons of his career and lead the Hawks into another deep postseason run.