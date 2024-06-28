The Atlanta Hawks continue to be the center of attention this offseason, even after selecting French big man Zaccharie Risacher first overall in the NBA Draft. Atlanta is now wheeling and dealing as it transitions into its new era, led by Risacher and second-year forward Jalen Johnson.

The Hawks are shipping guard Dejounte Murray to New Orleans, via The Athletic's Shams Charania.

“The Hawks have traded Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans, sources said,” Charania tweeted. “Pelicans are moving Larry Nance Jr. and two first-round picks to the Hawks for Dejounte Murray, sources tell The Athletic [and] Stadium. New Orleans is sending Dyson Daniels to Atlanta as well, sources said.”

The blockbuster move comes after rumors of Murray and star guard Trae Young being shopped around on the trade block. The Pelicans were on Young's wishlist, but the Murray trade now shuts the door on that possibility, via FOX Sports.

Murray averaged a career-high 22.5 points per game on a 45.9% shooting clip, to go with 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.4 steals this past season. The 27-year-old now joins a New Orleans core led by Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and C.J. McCollum, although Ingram's name has also come up in trade rumors.

Did Atlanta get a good return for Murray?

Hawks got fleeced and should have waited for a better offer

Murray, who is a former All-Star and NBA steals leader, is worth far more than a couple of first-rounders and ancillary players. New Orleans most likely jumped for joy when this trade went down, Murray could elevate the squad to a second-round team at least.

One of the picks is a 2025 first-rounder via the Los Angeles Lakers, and the other is a least favorable 2027 first-rounder between the Milwaukee Bucks or Pelicans. Both of those selections are likely to be between the middle and end of the round, where it's harder to find star talent.

As for the players, Nance is a veteran backup power forward. The 31-year-old has averaged 7.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game since entering the league in 2015. The former Laker has one more year left on his deal and is scheduled to make $11.2 million next season.

While Nance is a decent option off the bench, he's too old to help accelerate the team's rebuild long-term.

Daniels, on the other hand, is still a rising player. The 21-year-old was drafted eighth overall by the Pelicans in 2022 and has since averaged 4.8 points per game on 43.5% shooting, with 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. While Daniels is nowhere near Murray's level yet, he still has time to develop into a quality starter.

Unless either he or one of the draft picks eventually becomes an All-Star, though, this trade doesn't make much sense for the Hawks. Murray should've fetched them more picks and/or solid role players, so this deal may set them back at least a couple of years.

Atlanta, for example, dealt three first-rounders to the San Antonio Spurs for Murray in 2022. Why settle for fewer picks than what they gave up for him, especially when he's still young and in his prime?