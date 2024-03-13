FC Barcelona‘s head coach, Xavi Hernandez, didn't hold back as he responded to his critics following a triumphant Champions League victory against Napoli, securing their spot in the quarter-finals, reported by GOAL. The Catalan giants emerged victorious with a 3-1 win at Montjuic, marking their first quarter-final appearance in four years.
Despite the challenges faced throughout the season and Xavi's impending departure, the coach remained upbeat, praising his team's outstanding performance on the pitch. In an interview with Movistar, Xavi expressed pride in his team's relentless effort, emphasizing their dominance throughout the game. He highlighted the determination of his squad, reaffirming his belief in their ability to rise to the occasion, a sentiment that had previously been met with skepticism.
“People didn't believe me, said that I was going to lose the locker room. We have received a lot of unfair criticism. Today we showed the team is prepared to compete in Europe. The team has been very good with and without the ball.” Xavi said.
Xavi singled out teenager Pau Cubarsi for special praise, acknowledging his exceptional contribution to the team's success. Impressed by Cubarsi's composure and skill on the field, Xavi commended his remarkable performance, describing him as a spectacle to watch.
Reflecting on Barcelona's journey in the Champions League, Xavi emphasized the resilience of his team despite facing adversity. With key players sidelined due to injuries, Barcelona's progression to the quarter-finals serves as a testament to their competitive spirit and determination to succeed.
Looking ahead, Barcelona's focus shifts to their upcoming fixture against Atletico Madrid in La Liga. With momentum on their side following their Champions League triumph, Xavi's side is poised to continue their pursuit of success on the domestic front.
As FC Barcelona navigates through a pivotal period in their season, Xavi Hernandez's unwavering confidence in his team's capabilities sets the stage for an exciting journey ahead.