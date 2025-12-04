The Houston Texans are close to rescuing their 2025 season. Houston is 7-5 after winning their last four games and is on the cusp of making it to the playoffs. Thankfully, Houston got one of their best defensive players back at practice before a huge AFC showdown in Week 14.

Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. is back at practice on Thursday, per Jonathan M Alexander of The Houston Chronicle.

Anderson missed practice on Wednesday with both chest and shoulder injuries. But his return to practice suggests that he could be trending towards playing in Week 14.

The third-year edge rusher is having a career season. He already has 25 total tackles with 10.5 sacks with five games left to play. His career high for sacks is 11, which makes it incredibly likely that he'll set a new personal best before the end of the regular season.

In other Texans injury news, both Kamari Lassiter and Tim Settle did not practice for the second day in a row.

Woody Marks, Trent Brown, and Denico Autry also returned to practice on Thursday. Marks missed practice Wednesday with an ankle injury he picked up against the Colts.

Hopefully the trend of Texans players returning from injury continues on Friday.

C.J. Stroud dropped “super dangerous” warning to opponents after beating Colts

The Texans will be ready to give the Chiefs their best shot on Sunday Night Football.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud dropped a bold statement after taking down the Colts in Week 13.

“We're super dangerous, we lost some close games against some really good teams,” Stroud said to Evan Washburn of CBS Sports. “And if we find a way to win some close games going past Thanksgiving, we'll be able to put ourselves in position to do whatever we want…But it's a grind every week, and it's hard to win the league. But, if you can get it done, man, it's a blessing.”

Houston will need to be dangerous to take down Kansas City. The Chiefs will be fighting for their lives after falling to 6-6 on Thanksgiving.

Texans at Chiefs kicks off at 8:20PM ET on Sunday.