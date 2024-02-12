Atletico Madrid faced a 1-0 defeat vs Sevilla, further compounded by star striker Alvaro Morata leaving the pitch in tears

In a surprising turn of events, Atletico Madrid faced a 1-0 defeat against Sevilla, further compounded by star striker Alvaro Morata leaving the pitch in tears just before halftime due to an unfortunate fall, reported by GOAL.

The match took an emotional toll on the small group of Atletico fans present at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, as concerns grew about the extent of Morata's knee injury. While initially appearing not too severe, the situation changed as the medical team attended to Morata on the field, signaling that he could not continue. This led to Morata's emotional departure from the pitch, leaving fans anxious about the potential impact on the team.

Sevilla emerged victorious, securing all three points, and Atletico Madrid, now in fourth place, missed an opportunity to close the gap on Barcelona in third, with Athletic Club trailing just three points behind.

🚨⚽️ @AlvaroMorata se va cojeando (pero sin muletas) del Sánchez Pizjuán tras el #SevillaFCAtleti ℹ️ @PedroFullanaSER contó en @Carrusel que el delantero sufrió un traumatismo con torsión de la rodilla derecha 📹 Vía @Tala_Radio pic.twitter.com/1sfl5U6Ui7 — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) February 11, 2024

Alvaro Morata's early exit poses a significant setback for Atletico, considering his stellar form this season, contributing 18 goals across various competitions. Despite the disappointing turn of events, there was a glimmer of hope for Atleti supporters as Morata was seen walking out of the stadium without crutches, albeit with a noticeable limp.

Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid's head coach, swiftly shifts his focus to the upcoming clash against Las Palmas, eagerly anticipating positive updates from the medical team regarding Morata's condition before the match scheduled for Saturday, February 17. As the team navigates this challenging phase, the outcome of Morata's injury remains a focal point for fans and the club's aspirations in the ongoing campaign.