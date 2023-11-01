Inter Milan‘s sporting director, Piero Ausilio, has spoken out about Romelu Lukaku‘s behavior during the summer transfer window, accusing the former Inter striker of lacking “respect” and evading phone calls, reported by GOAL. Lukaku's transfer saga unfolded dramatically during the summer, with the Belgian international initially poised for a return to Inter, the club he helped secure the Serie A title in 2021. However, Lukaku shifted his focus to Juventus, leading to Inter withdrawing from negotiations. Eventually, Lukaku joined AS Roma on loan, a move that sparked discontent among fans.

Ausilio expressed his disappointment, emphasizing the need for courtesy and respect in such situations. He stated that while deals might not always materialize, mutual respect should prevail. Ausilio alluded to Lukaku's unresponsiveness to phone calls, indicating a lack of professionalism and openness in their communication.

The sporting director highlighted the closure of the chapter concerning Lukaku, emphasizing that Inter had moved forward since his departure. Ausilio's comments shed light on the friction that arose during Lukaku's departure, an episode that seemingly left a sour taste in Inter's camp.

As the Serie A season progresses, Inter Milan is enjoying a successful run under coach Simone Inzaghi, currently leading the league standings. In contrast, Roma finds itself in a mid-table position, striving to climb higher. Romelu Lukaku, now donning Roma's colors, will aim to make a significant impact on the pitch, hoping to silence critics and contribute to his team's resurgence. Fans eagerly await Lukaku's response as he seeks to rediscover his scoring form and guide Roma to a more favorable league position.