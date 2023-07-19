Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has expressed his desire to play for Barcelona, revealing that it has always been his dream to join the Catalan club, reported by goal.com. The 23-year-old Portuguese international is expected to leave Atletico this summer following the conclusion of his loan spell at Chelsea.

In an interview with renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Felix stated, “I'd love to play for Barça. Barcelona has always been my first choice and I'd love to join Barça. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me.”

However, it remains to be seen if Barcelona shares the same interest in acquiring Felix's services. The club is currently facing financial constraints and has limited resources in the transfer market. Despite Felix's desire to play for the Camp Nou outfit, the feasibility of a potential move may depend on Barcelona's ability to make necessary financial arrangements.

Felix's career has faced ups and downs since his high-profile transfer from Benfica to Atletico Madrid in 2019. He enjoyed a successful loan spell at Chelsea last season, scoring four goals in 20 appearances in the Premier League. As a result, he has also been linked with a potential move to Manchester United, as well as a return to Chelsea.

The Portuguese forward's future is uncertain, but a departure from Atletico Madrid seems likely. His relationship with Atletico manager Diego Simeone has deteriorated, with Felix recently being relegated to training with the club's youth team.

As the summer transfer window progresses, the focus will be on whether Barcelona shows interest in Joao Felix and if they can navigate the financial challenges to make his dream move a reality. Meanwhile, potential suitors like Manchester United and Chelsea may also monitor the situation closely, considering Felix's undeniable talent and potential for success at the highest level.