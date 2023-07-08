Atletico Madrid are holding discussions for a potential signature of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer. Manager Diego Simeone likes the player's profile and urges his board to look for a possible transfer.

According to the reports from Daily Mail Sport, the Denmark International wants to play Champions League football, which he will not get at Spurs next season. Hence, he also likes the move to the La Liga giants this summer.

Hojbjerg has also attracted interest from his former club, Bayern Munich. Currently, Tottenham Hotspur are unwilling to do any business with the Danish midfielder. However, the sources believe that there is a possibility that Hojbjerg could leave North London this summer. Hojbjerg is also open to a move to the Spanish capital and is actively talking to his representatives about it.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Danish midfielder has been a key member of the Tottenham Hotspur side since his move from Southampton in 2020. He has featured heavily under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, making 145 appearances for the club and taking Spurs to a League Cup final in 2021. He has also been an important figure for Denmark in international tournaments.

Despite being linked with a move to Bayern Munich initially, it is reported that Atletico Madrid’s talks are much more advanced than the Bavarians. However, Bayern Munich are in talks to sign Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane this summer. It remains to be seen if the English striker would like a move to Germany after spending his entire career in England.