Manchester United could be on the brink of a major coup with goal.com suggesting that they are interested in Atletico Madrid‘s talented forward, Joao Felix. The Portuguese playmaker is said to be pushing for a return to the English Premier League, having spent the latter half of last season on loan at Chelsea.

According to Spanish news outlet ABC, United are just one of three EPL clubs interested in the 23-year-old, who is reportedly keen to play Champions League football next season. Aston Villa had previously been linked with Felix but recent developments suggest that they may not be able to offer him the level of competition he desires.

While United are yet to make a formal offer for Felix, they have reportedly made initial contact with his representatives. The player's struggles last season have led to a significant decline in his market value, which has forced Atletico to consider selling him. Chelsea had been keen to sign Felix permanently but baulked at the €100 million (£87m/$110m) asking price.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone has already stripped Felix of his No.7 shirt and has asked him to train with the academy players, leaving no doubt that his future at the club is in serious doubt.

While United may be the front-runners at this stage, they could face stiff competition from French giants Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 champions are also believed to be interested in Felix's services and could match Atletico's asking price if they decide to pursue him.

With the summer transfer window open, Manchester United and the other interested clubs will be keeping a close eye on developments as the battle for Joao Felix's signature heats up. If United can secure the Portuguese forward, it would be a major boost to their forward line as they look to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title next season.