Carlos Alcaraz has very little professional experience playing on grass, but you wouldn't know it by his performance at the Queen's Club Championships. The young ATP Tour star is on the verge of the winning tournament after advancing to the final. It's just the third tournament on a grass court of Alcaraz's career.

Already one of the best tennis players in the world, Carlos Alcaraz might add a couple of accomplishments to his resume this weekend. He's set to take on Alex De Minaur in the Queen's Club Championships final Sunday. A victory would give Alcaraz his first grass-court title and catapult him to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

Alcaraz has breezed to the Queen's Club Championships final. The 20-year-old has won eight of the nine sets he's played. Alcaraz dismissed Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 Saturday during the semifinals in London.

“Right now I feel like I'm playing for 10 years on grass, it's something crazy for me,” Alcaraz said, via ESPN. “I didn't expect to adapt my movement, my game so fast on grass. I'm really happy with that.

“Since the first match, I feel the love from the crowd. I would say that it's impossible to win these kind of matches without them, without the energy they bring to me.”

Novak Djokovic currently holds the top ATP Tour ranking. Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in the 2023 French Open semifinals before winning his record-setting 23rd grand slam title. The Queen's Club Championships would mark Alcaraz's fifth title of the year. However, he knows the title is far from a given.

“It's going to be a big challenge for me. His game is really good on grass,” Alcaraz said of Minaur . “He serves so flat. He's going to be very dangerous.”