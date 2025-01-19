Paige Bueckers etched her name in UConn women's basketball and Huskies history on Sunday, surpassing 2,000 career points in just 102 games, the fastest any Husky has reached the milestone. The senior guard accomplished the feat during UConn’s dominant 96-36 victory over Seton Hall at Gampel Pavilion, where the crowd erupted as her mid-range jumper in the second quarter secured her place among UConn legends.

Bueckers broke the record previously held by UConn all-time leading scorer Maya Moore, who reached 2,000 points in 108 games. Reflecting on the achievement, Bueckers expressed gratitude while paying homage to Moore, whom she idolized growing up.

“It’s kind of surreal to think about all of the people that have passed through here and my journey and how I’ve come to be where I am,” Bueckers said Friday before the game, as reported by John Fanta of Fox Sports.

The milestone is especially notable given Bueckers’ injury-riddled college career. Despite missing significant time due to a tibial plateau fracture, a torn ACL and a knee sprain, Bueckers has still propelled the Huskies to three Final Four appearances. Now fully healthy, she has her sights set on leading UConn to its first national championship since 2016.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma praised Bueckers’ perseverance after all she has been through.

“I know what she’s been through, how many times she’s been dealt a bad hand,” Auriemma said at halftime during the Seton Hall game, as reported by Paul Doyle of CT Insider. “I know the points are a source of accomplishment for her, but us winning and having a magical year is probably more important to her than anything else.”

Meanwhile, the Seton Hall match saw the first 2024-25 minutes for Aubrey Griffin, returning from an ACL injury. She made her season debut to a standing ovation.

Sunday’s game marked UConn’s first home contest of 2025, and the Huskies delivered one of their most complete halves of the season, leading 56-16 at halftime.