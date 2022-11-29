Published November 29, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Auburn football hired Liberty’s Hugh Freeze to be their next head coach on Monday. Auburn athletic director John Cohen knew he had to hire a capable head coach to lead Auburn into the post-Bryan Harsin era- and Freeze is certainly capable. But he’s also controversial.

During his time with Ole Miss, the university was charged with multiple recruiting violations- and Freeze himself has been accused of sexual misconduct. Needless to say, the Liberty head coach comes to the university with plenty of baggage.

Given the circumstances, one would think that Cohen, the man who led the search for Auburn’s next head football coach, would be completely candid and open to answering questions about the hire during Freeze’s introductory press conference on Tuesday.

Those hoping for transparency will be disappointed, as Cohen took the cowardly way out, as pointed out by Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic and Mike Taddow on Twitter.

As Auerbach points out, a reporter attempted to ask Cohen a question and was told that “the man who hired the coach wouldn’t be answering questions.”

Now, why is that? Could it be because Cohen doesn’t want to be bothered with the media, who will be asking uncomfortable questions?

As Taddow points out, Auburn’s actions do seem to be those of teams looking to minimize possible backlash to a controversial hire.

There’s certainly plenty of controversy, as Freeze allegedly repeatedly called a phone number associated with an escort service during his time at Ole Miss.

Freeze also allegedly had a Briarcrest Christian school- where he was a coach- student change her shirt while he was present in the room.

People deserve a second chance. But there should also be transparency throughout the process. Cohen should have stood up and faced the music on Tuesday.