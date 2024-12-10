Auburn football's Hugh Freeze is in need of a significant offseason. The Tigers head coach is looking to make a splash on the transfer front by potentially adding quarterback Jackson Arnold, who is expected to visit Auburn this week despite the Mississippi State interest, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247 Sports.

Spending the previous two campaigns at Oklahoma, Arnold could remain in the SEC and suit up for Auburn under center next season. He completed 154 of his 246 passes for 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Sooners as a sophomore.

Arnold is a former top-10 recruit, and has made nine starts for Oklahoma during their 5-7 season. He could make an instant impact if he chooses to play for the Tigers in the coming weeks.

Auburn is expected to host Arnold on Friday or Saturday, but the timing is still uncertain, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. The Tigers will likely be losing Payton Thorne, Hank Brown and Holden Geriner, which leaves a huge void at quarterback for the 2025-26 campaign.

Auburn football misses out on bowl appearance

After getting scolded in conference play with a 2-6 record, Auburn now has its sights set on the offseason. It could be a great fit for both sides if they can land Arnold in the portal. However, the team has to make up for considerable losses to the program.

Losing three quarterbacks is going to be tough to amend. Freeze is entering a pivotal offseason for not only himself, but for Auburn. And who they decide to move forward with under center is going to be the initial priority to get things off on the right foot.

The search won't stop with Arnold even if they are able to acquire him. Freeze is expected to completely revamp the QB spot for next year, which should bring some constructive competition at one of the team's weak points from the past season.