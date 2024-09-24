Oklahoma football is taking a new direction. Quarterback Michael Hawkins will start in Week 5 against the Auburn Tigers. Hawkins gets the green light at the expense of Jackson Arnold, who started for Oklahoma in their first three games. In response to benching Arnold, head coach Brent Venables was sure to point out he still has plenty of long-term confidence in his young quarterback, according to a report from Dan Morrison of On3.

“Jackson’s going to have an amazing future and career,” Brent Venables said. “He’s going to play this game a long time, and all of that will work itself out in due time.”

ESPN's Holly Rowe spoke to Venables during the game, and she relayed his reasoning for benching Arnold.

“Brent Venables said that turnovers were a big factor on why he made a quarterback change in the first half and he is going to stick with the true freshman Michael Hawkins here in the second half,” Rowe said.

“He said it was the turnovers but also stuff has to run on time in our offense. We have timing plays, things that have to happen and it just wasn’t on time. He also said the turnover margin is a big factor. They’re up one for Tennessee. That’s unusual for OU.”

Arnold, a sophomore, arrived at the University of Oklahoma as a five-star recruit in 2023, per 247 Sports' recruit rankings. Among the 2023 recruit class, he was the No. 10 prospect nationally, the fourth-ranked quarterback and No. 1 player in Texas out of Guyer High School in Denton.

Oklahoma football's transition to Michael Hawkins

During Oklahoma football's most recent game, a 25-15 loss to Tennessee, Arnold had a bad first half, with an interception and two fumbles. He was benched just before halftime. The Volunteers jumped out to a 19-3 lead in the first half.

Hawkins' arrival into the game steadied the Sooners' offense but Oklahoma couldn't get enough traction on offense to mount much of a comeback. Venables still felt the true freshman handled himself well considering the situation he stepped into.

“Mike [Hawkins] is — he’s confident,” Venables said. “He’s loose in the right way. The moment’s not going to overwhelm him, even though he’s a young guy.”

The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Sooners. Oklahoma has matchups against No. 1 Texas, at No. 6 Ole Miss, at No. 11 Missouri, vs. No. 4 Alabama and at No. 14 LSU. Still ranked No. 21 in the AP Top 25, a few wins among those ranked opponents would put Oklahoma football right back on track and a dark horse candidate to make the College Football Playoff.