The Auburn football engaged in a heated matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The Tigers fought hard but took a 24-14 loss. Of course, head coach Hugh Freeze wishes the result would have been different. He dropped what he described as a “hard truth” about Auburn's matchup with Arkansas after the game.

Freeze believes that if Auburn had more chances to play Arkansas, the Tigers would come out on top.

“I love Sam Pittman and I hope he wins the rest of his games. But I'm telling you that the hard truth is that if we play them nine more times, we'd beat them nine more times. That's what's hard to take,” Freeze said regarding Auburn's “Tiger Talk,” per Jay G. Tate of Auburn Rivals.

Could Hugh Freeze be on to something? Perhaps the Tigers simply had an off day against the Razorbacks.

Freeze got called out by a former Auburn football quarterback after Saturday's Arkansas loss for some bold comments about his players' mistakes. Auburn's quarterbacks had a rough day, throwing for four interceptions against the Razorbacks. In addition, running back Damari Alston fumbled near Arkansas' goal line. This is what Freeze said after the game:

“I know that there’s people open and I know that we’re running the football. And we’ve got to find a guy that won’t throw it to the other team. And we’ve got to find running backs that hold onto it,” Freeze told reporters.

Ex-Tigers-turned-Ole Miss QB Bo Wallace was not fond of Freeze's statement. He acknowledged that Freeze's offense helped him during his time with Auburn, but disagreed with the head coach constantly “throwing quarterbacks under the bus.”

Freeze is frustrated with his team's execution and wants them to perform better for future matchups. Surely, the Tigers will figure out a way to bounce back.