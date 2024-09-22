Year 2 of Hugh Freeze on the Plains hasn't gone much better than Year 1. In his second season as Auburn football coach, Freeze has lost his first two games against power conference opponents, including yesterday's 24-14 Southeastern Conference (SEC) defeat against Arkansas. Additionally, Freeze's criticism of his quarterbacks has caught the attention of one of his former QBs.

After Auburn's second home loss of the year, Freeze, whose starting and backup quarterbacks threw a combined 4 interceptions vs. Arkansas, did not hold back.

“I know that there’s people open and I know that we’re running the football. And we’ve got to find a guy that won’t throw it to the other team. And we’ve got to find running backs that hold onto it,” Freeze said, referring to Damari Alston's fumble near the Razorbacks' goal line.

Former Ole Miss QB Bo Wallace calls out Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze

Former Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace apparently did not appreciate Hugh Freeze's post-game comments. Wallace played for Freeze at Ole Miss from 2012 to 2014, serving as Freeze's first starting quarterback as a head coach.

“We’re approaching the point that he’s thrown so many QBs under the bus, that maybe no one wants to play for him??” Wallace posted on X, formerly Twitter. “His offense helped me tremendously put numbers up when I blew my shoulder out…. But why is it someone else’s fault every time there’s a loss ?? … but when there’s a win I watch the press conferences just to count how many times the word ‘I' is used… appreciate what he did for me, my son wouldn’t be playing for him tho.”

While some pointed out Wallace's post from last November in which he called Freeze “a top 5 play caller” and “the best culture builder” after Auburn's loss to New Mexico State, Wallace said he stands by his play-calling assessment but that Freeze was a “coward” for his comments and should have said, “I didn’t have my team ready.”

Auburn is now 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in SEC play after Saturday's loss. The Tigers defeated Alabama A&M 73-3 to open the season before falling to Cal 21-14. Auburn got back in the win column last week with a 45-19 triumph over New Mexico, but this week's defeat could prove to be the first of many within the SEC.

Next week, Auburn will have its last home game for a month when it hosts Oklahoma, which will likely be ranked near the bottom of the top 25 after the Sooners' inaugural SEC loss to Tennessee. The following week, the Tigers will visit Georgia before a bye, which is followed by road games at Missouri and Kentucky.