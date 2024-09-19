ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Arkansas will face Auburn in Eastern Alabama on Saturday. We're at Jordan-Hare Stadium, sharing our college football odds series and making an Arkansas-Auburn prediction and pick.

Arkansas defeated the UAB Blazers 37-27 last weekend. Ja'Quinden Jackson led a strong rushing attack, plowing 15 times for 147 yards and one touchdown. Additionally, quarterback Taylen Green went 11 for 26 with 161 yards and an interception but also rushed 17 times for 96 yards and two scores. Andrew Armstrong had eight receptions for 137 yards.

The offense had a ridiculous 29 first downs and went 7 for 12 on third downs. They also finished with 427 total yards. Arkansas was sloppy, committing a turnover and allowing three sacks. However, the defense made up for it, forcing a turnover and a sack.

Auburn destroyed New Mexico 45-19 last weekend. After leading 17-10 at halftime, a major second-half surge helped them put the game away.

In a surprise decision, redshirt freshman Hank Brown started and went 17 for 25 with 235 yards passing and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jarquez Hunter rushed 20 times for 152 yards and a touchdown. Damari Alston rushed 10 times for 80 yards and a score. Likewise, Keandre Lambert-Smith had two catches for 72 yards. Rivaldo Fairweather had three receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown, while Camden Brown added four receptions for 33 yards and a score.

The Tigers finished with 27 first downs and went 4 for 9 on third downs. Furthermore, they had 503 total yards. Auburn needs to clean it up after committing g two turnovers and eight penalties. Yet, they also forced two turnovers.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arkansas-Auburn Odds

Arkansas: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +120

Auburn: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 56.5 (-105)

Under: 56.5 (-115)

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Auburn

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas has been moving fluidly lately. However, there are some things the Razorbacks can do to enhance their chances. The passing game must do more. If they cannot, then things could get ugly fast and they could fall behind.

Green is a multi-talented quarterback. Yet, his stats have been inconsistent since he has passed for 806 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions while rushing 41 times for 245 yards and two scores. Jackson has been the best offensive weapon, going off for 47 tushes, 397 yards, and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Armstrong has 18 receptions for 301 yards but is still searching for his first touchdown. Isaiah Sategna has seven catches for 128 yards, while Tyrone Breden has seven receptions for 101 yards and a score.

The defense has been stout but can do a little more. So far, Xavian Sorey Jr. has been solid, with seven solo tackles and one sack. Cameron Ball has added seven solo tackles. Likewise, Jaheim Singletary has three solo tackles and one interception.

Arkansas will cover the spread if Jackson can continue effectively running the ball. Then, they need to force more turnovers to set themselves up with great field position.

Why Auburn Could Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn has a new identity after destroying New Mexico. Amazingly, the freshman came in, dominated, and distributed the ball where needed. This balanced offense has been solid.

Brown is now the leader of this offense. He has passed for 331 yards and six touchdowns, and he has not turned the ball over yet. Hunter has been solid, running the ball 36 times for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Also, Lambert-Smith has seven receptions for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Coleman had four catches for 115 yards and a score.

The defense has been great, with seven solo tackles and three sacks. Jerrin Thompson has 10 solo tackles and one interception. Champ Anthony has been the best tackler, with nine solo tackles. Now, the pressure is on to make more plays and continue to dominate. The Razorbacks will pose a big challenge in the running game.

Auburn will cover the spread if they can continue to protect Brown and run the ball well with Hunter. Then, they need to make more plays on defense and prevent the Razorbacks from gaining any momentum by stopping the running game and forcing Arkansas to pass the ball.

Final Arkansas-Auburn Prediction & Pick

Arkansas and Auburn are both 2-1 against the spread. Additionally, Arkansas is 1-0 against the spread on the road, while Auburn is 2-1 against the spread at home. The Razorbacks are 2-1 against the spread over the last three games against the Tigers. However, the teams did not meet last season. Even though both teams have some issues, Auburn seems to have found its footing and confidence after last weekend. It would be easy to see them carrying that momentum into this week's game and taking down the Razorbacks. Go with Auburn to cover the spread at home.

Final Arkansas-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Auburn: -2.5 (-120)