In a big change for Auburn football, head coach Hugh Freeze has decided to start redshirt freshman Hank Brown instead of team captain Payton Thorne against New Mexico, according to Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live. Thorne posted a poor performance in Week 2 in an upset loss to the Cal Golden Bears. The senior finished the game completing just 14-of-27 passes for 165 yards, one touchdown pass and four interceptions. He also ran for 43 yards and a score. Freeze spoke about adjusting expectations at the quarterback position, per Hokanson.

“After watching the film, there is a very, very short leash on us playing as poorly as we did at that position. It’s not always the quarterback. One interception he gets hit with poor protection, the other deflected off the receiver’s hand,” he said.

“I know the quarterback always gets a ton of criticism and it’s not always exactly them, but there are plays that we had that he’s expected to make that we didn’t make in critical moments. (Payton) has to produce for sure. Hank has been playing well this week. We just had one practice, I’m curious to see how they perform with the reps that are given.”

After this game against New Mexico, Auburn football begins conference play in Week 4 against Arkansas. Following up with a difficult stretch that includes No. 15 Oklahoma at home and then back-to-back road games against No. 1 Georgia and No. 6 Missouri.

What Hank Brown brings to the Auburn football offense

Freeze said he was reluctant to make a change immediately after Auburn's loss, stating he wanted to watch the film before concluding. He played in last year's Music City Bowl when he completed 7-of-9 passes for 132 yards in the second half. In garbage time this year against Alabama A&M, he completed 3-of-5 for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Freeze noted that Thorne performed well in practice throughout the week, in spite of receiving Venmo requests from Auburn fans, but still went through with the QB switch.

Auburn football and New Mexico kickoff at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 14 on ESPN2.