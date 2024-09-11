The Auburn football team fell to Cal in a shocking result in Week 2. After the loss, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze faced some criticism from Paul Finebaum following his team's 21-14 loss against the Cal Golden Bears on ESPN's Always College Football with Greg McElroy show.

“I think he’s made some mistakes, his demeanor isn’t great either,” Finebaum said. “I’ve been around Hugh Freeze once or twice down there in interviews, he doesn’t really look like he wants to be there. I know that sounds like a bold statement but there’s something going on with him. At least act like you want the job. Show some emotion.”

Freeze made quite the name for himself when he took on his first major conference coaching opportunity. With the Ole Miss Rebels, he led them to a 3-1 record in bowl games, in addition to being the No. 3 ranked team in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. Although the success was there, off the field there were issues. There were NCAA recruiting violations that led to a bowl ban and Freeze's resignation.

After leaving Oxford, Freeze traveled more east to Lynchburg, Virginia, where he coached the Liberty Flames. Once again, his success showed. The Liberty football program had at least eight wins in the four years Freeze coached. Following the 2022 season, he went back to the SEC, this time to lead the Auburn football program.

Is Paul Finebaum right about Auburn football, Hugh Freeze?

Since taking over, his success hasn't translated, finishing 6-7 and losing to the Maryland Terrapins in the 2023 Music City Bowl, 31-13. The Tigers also lost in embarrassing fashion against Cal in their Week 2 matchup. Although the offensive line hasn't helped Freeze's quarterback Payton Thorne, it's not selling Finebaum on the issues. He doesn't believe that Freeze is fully invested in the program. As a matter of fact, he thinks it's been that way since Week 1.

“Brian Kelly (LSU head coach) for all the theatrics of punching the table, at least it looked like he cared,” Finebaum said. “There’s times I don’t really know what Hugh Freeze is up to. It looks like he’s like ‘Okay I got the job I’ve always wanted, I was able to bounce back from the disaster at Ole Miss. I got the Liberty job, I made the most of it until I mailed it in the last few weeks. Now I’ve got Auburn and is this really what I want.'”

In a loaded SEC conference, Freeze might run out of time before Auburn football pulls the plug on the former Rebels head coach. The Tigers take on the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday before beginning conference play