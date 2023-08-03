Auburn football running back Jarquez Hunter did not participate in the team's practice Thursday morning, according to AL.com's Matt Cohen.

The Tigers' coach, Hugh Freeze, declined to comment on Hunter's status before practice, Cohen said.

“I'll say this again: I understand the question but matters related to team rules and procedures, they're handled internally and they will not be discussed publicly,” he said.

Hunter was rumored to be in a sex tape linked on social media this summer. Multiple Auburn students had been suspended, the university said in a statement, but it is unclear if Hunter is among them.

Jarquez Hunter was Auburn football's second-string running back in 2022. He was widely expected to start for the Tigers this season after Tank Bigsby was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I loved our running back room in spring and I'm excited about adding [Jeremiah] Cobb and [Brian] Battie,” Freeze said. “I think we have good players here. I think Damari [Alston] has been one of the best leaders on our team this entire summer and spring.”

In 12 games last season, Hunter had 104 rushes for 668 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 17 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns and was also a valuable kick returner, posting a 21.6 average per return.

Cobb was the No. 9 running back prospect and a consensus four-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite in the 2023 class. Battie is a touted transfer from USF who was a consensus All-American as a kick returner in 2021.

Alston had 14 carries for 85 yards in 2022 but figures to have a bigger role in 2023.