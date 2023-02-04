Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have added yet another talented quarterback to the group. This time, it comes with the commitment of 2024 four-star quarterback Walker White.

On Friday, Walker White, a quarterback prospect from Arkansas committed to Auburn. He is the 137th-ranked player in the nation, and the 13th-ranked quarterback according to 247sports.

White also received offers from several other notable schools. This includes Oklahoma, Clemson, Baylor, and Texas A&M.

Walker White took to Twitter to break the news.

Walker White is the third player to commit to Auburn for the class of 2024. He joins a pair of four-star cornerbacks in Jayden Lewis and A’Mon Lane.

Earning Walker White’s commitment this early in the process is expected to have a long-term impact on this team. With a quarterback now in place, it could make future moves even easier.

Freeze and the Auburn Tigers also made several major signings with their 2023 class.

According to 247Sports, Auburn’s 2023 class is ranked 18th overall in the nation. While they added no five-star recruits, they still brought in a deep class. In total, they earned commitments from 10 four-star recruits. This includes a three-star quarterback in Hank Brown.

Auburn was also very active in the transfer portal. They brought in 12 players through the portal, with seven of them formerly being four-star prospects.

With Auburn’s recent success, they are once again putting together a strong foundation.

Led by Freeze, the team finished the 2022 campaign with a 5-7 record and a sixth-place finish in the SEC. Heading into next season, they seem positioned to put together a much better year.