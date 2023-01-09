By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

The Aurelion Sol rework is finally coming to League of Legends on Patch 13.3! See his all-new abilities here.

Aurelion Sol Rework Abilities

The Aurelion Sol CGU (Comprehensive Gameplay Update) is scheduled for Patch 13.3, which can be expected on February 7, 2023.

Passive – Cosmic Creator

Aurelion Sol’s damaging abilities grant [Stardust], permanently improving his abilities. Each ability’s bonus is listed in its respective section.

Q – Breath of Light

Channel toward the cursor for a few seconds, damaging the first enemy hit and splashing reduced damage on nearby enemies. Each time an enemy takes 1 cumulative second of channeling, Breath of Light deals an additional burst of damage. Bursts against champions grant [Stardust].

Breath of Light deals increased damage to champions and its range increases with Aurelion Sol’s level.

[Stardust] increases the burst’s damage.

W – Astral Flight

Aurelion Sol flies over terrain toward the target location, but is revealed through Fog of War to nearby enemies while flying. Aurelion Sol can cast other abilities while flying. During this time, Breath of Light has no cooldown or maximum channel duration and deals increased damage.

Astral Flight’s remaining cooldown is reduced whenever an enemy champion Aurelion Sol recently damaged dies.

[Stardust] increases Astral Flight’s max range.

E – Singularity

Summon a black hole for a few seconds, damaging enemies and slowly pulling them toward the center. Singularity grants [Stardust] per second for each enemy champion in the black hole.

The center of the black hole executes enemies below a percentage of their maximum health, granting [Stardust] based on the type of enemy executed.

[Stardust] increases Singularity’s size (including the center zone) and execute threshold.

R – Falling Star / The Skies Descend

Falling Star

Crash a star into the earth, dealing magic damage and stunning enemies hit. Falling Star grants [Stardust] for each enemy champion hit.

[Stardust] increases Falling Star’s size. Gathering 75 Stardust transforms Aurelion Sol’s next Falling Star into The Skies Descend.

The Skies Descend