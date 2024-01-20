Tough exit at the Aussie Open for Iga Swiatek.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek was seen as one of the clear-cut favorites to win the first Grand Slam of 2024, but her journey ended prematurely on Saturday.

The Pole was beaten by Czech teenager Linda Noskova, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, ending an 18-match winning streak for Swiatek, who is a four-time Major champion. However, she's never got past the semifinals at the Australian Open. Following the loss, the 22-year-old spoke on what went wrong.

Via AP Sports:

Physically I felt — honestly, I didn't feel anything. So pretty good,” she said. “Mentally, as well, I felt like actually I came back in my match against Danielle, and I could kind of start over and not expect a lot, just try to play my game.

“I felt like I had everything under control until she broke me in the second set,” the 22-year-old Iga Swiatek added. “Sometimes, yeah, I was rushing it. I just wasn't playing kind of with my intuition and naturally.”

In the second round, Iga Swiatek also had to play catch up against Danielle Collins, overcoming a rough first set to win two straight, with the third set sitting at 1-4 for Collins before Swiatek made a comeback. In this one, she came out firing and won the opening set but ultimately dropped the next two. There were far too many costly errors that came back to haunt Swiatek.

The youngster clearly wasn't playing her best tennis down under, which is a real shame since she's never been a champ at the Aussie Open. But, she'll use it as a learning experience and try to come back stronger at upcoming WTA Tour tournaments.