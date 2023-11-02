The Avalanche recorded franchise win No. 900 after defeating the Blues 4-1 in front of 18,091 at Ball Arena on Wednesday night.

The Colorado Avalanche are off to a scorching start to 2023-24, and the team added an impressive franchise milestone after beating the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Wednesday night.

The Avs earned their 900th home victory in franchise history, including the 600th since relocating from Quebec back in 1995, according to Associated Press.

Colorado improved to 7-2 with the win, good enough for first place in the Central Division and just five points back of the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights for the league's top spot.

“There’s a lot of pride in that room and you hate to lose, and then you lose a couple the way we did,” coach Jared Bednar said following the team being shut out in back-to-back games against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres.

“A lot of that was on us so we wanted to make corrections in our play and put our best foot forward.”

The Avs did just that on Wednesday, getting goals from Mikko Rantanen, Ross Colton, Artturi Lehkonen and Bowen Byram in the win. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon chipped in two assists apiece to help the team get back on a winning track after a two-game losing streak.

First game, first win for Avalanche's Ivan Prosvetov

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov got his first win since Apr. 8 after being claimed off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes last month. He made 28 saves in his first start in an Avalanche uniform.

“I was preparing before the game, I was ready to play,” he explained afterwards, per AP.

“I was thinking it was going to come earlier than that but it is what it is and when the team needs me I’m ready to step in. It definitely pumps you up when you make it a big save, especially with the crowd that’s really loud here. I'm used to playing in smaller buildings so it's definitely pumps your energy up and your confidence.”

After going 129 minutes and 24 seconds without scoring a goal, it looks like the Avalanche are back on the right track. They'll need to be at their best as a true clash-of-the-titans heavyweight duel looms in Las Vegas against the 9-0-1 Knights on Saturday.