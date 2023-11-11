Avalanche winger Artturi Lehkonen is set to miss extended time after his scary injury against the Seattle Kraken.

The Colorado Avalanche have had a roller coaster start to the 2023-24 NHL season. The Avalanche have lost four of their last six games, but are still one of the top two teams in the Central Division. Colorado got hit with a scare during their November 9th matchup against the Seattle Kraken. Artturi Lehkonen was taken to the hospital after a scary injury. As a result, the forward is set to miss an extended period.

Avalanche lose a productive forward after a scary collision on the ice

Head coach Jared Bednar said Lehkonen will miss a period of “weeks” without a set timeline following Thursday night's injury, per Peter Baugh. It was also reported that Lehkonen's injury was not on his head.

This a cloudy update, but the one thing Avalanche fans can be sure of is that Lehkonen is not expected back soon. He will not suit up for the St. Louis Blues game, nor will Andrew Cogliano.

Artturi Lehkonen's absence will be missed after the winger's strong start to the NHL season. The 28-year-old has a total of three goals, five assists, and eight points so far. Colorado faces a tall task in their next matchup against the Blues.

St. Louis is only two spots behind the Avalanche in the Central Division. In addition, the team comes off a narrow win against the Arizona Coyotes. The Blues want to take advantage of Colorado's cold streak.

Luckily, the Avalanche still have the services of Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon to help the team gain back much-needed momentum.