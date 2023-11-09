Let's make a prediction on the Western Conference quarter-final rematch between the Seattle Kraken and the Colorado Avalanche.

It's a rematch of last season's Western Conference quarter-finals on Thursday night as the Seattle Kraken battle the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche took their first meeting of the season 4-1. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Avalanche prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Kraken haven't replicated their success from last season, earning a 4-6-3 record. They are losers of two straight, against the Calgary Flames and Arizona Coyotes, and it won't get any easier against the Avalanche. The team looked to be turning it around last week with back-to-back wins over Tampa Bay and Nashville. However, the two losses brought them back down to earth. It won't get any easier as Jordan Eberle left practice on Wednesday with a deep cut in his leg. Last season's Rookie of the Year, Matty Beniers, will need to step up in his absence. After a great first season, Beniers has been unable to find the back of the net in 13 games.

The Avalanche bounced back in a big way on Tuesday night, beating the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on home ice. The Avalanche suffered an embarrassing loss to their rival, the Vegas Golden Knights, 7-0 on Saturday night. They were determined to reignite their offense after getting shutout in three of four games last week. A motivated Nathan Mackinnon and co. were too much for the shorthanded Devils to handle. The group will ride that high into a matchup with the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken upset the Avalanche in the first round of the playoffs last Spring.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Avalanche Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-125)

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+104)

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Kraken vs. Avalanche

Time: 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kraken have been struggling out of the gate but aren't forgetting who they eliminated in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. The Kraken played the Avalanche well last Spring and have the same core of their lineup. The Avalanche invaded Seattle earlier this season and dominated the Kraken, winning 4-1. However, Seattle will want to prove that last season wasn't a fluke and that they are still contenders in the West. A sufficient start to their climb back up the standings would be defeating one of the top teams in the conference.

The Avalanche showed nothing last Saturday night when they were drubbed 7-0 by the Vegas Golden Knights. It was easy to assume that the Avs would return home on Tuesday night and be motivated to make a statement against the New Jersey Devils. They did, winning 6-3, but the Devils were shorthanded by injuries to Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. It's easy to gain motivation from a 7-0 loss, but will the Avs be able to sustain it heading into this game? The Kraken posed no threat in their earlier matchup this season, and the Avs may take them a bit more lightly than they have in the past.

Will the Avalanche return to earth after their high-intensity victory on Tuesday night, or will their momentum carry them through the homestand? If you think the Avs form is more closely aligned with their performance against the Golden Knights, the Kraken may be the correct play here.

Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win

Many people wondered if the Kraken's run last season was an anomaly. There was recent history to support it, as the Golden Knights sustained a contending team with an expansion roster. However, it didn't seem like the Kraken had the same valuable pieces. Matty Beniers was a highlight in his rookie season but has gotten out to a slow start in his sophomore campaign. Their fourth overall pick in 2022, Shane Wright, has spent the first part of the season in Coachella Valley. Wright may make his season debut on Thursday night due to an injury to Jordan Eberle at practice.

The defense has been a concern, getting out-chanced by their opponents in every game except two this season. Their offense has been a strength, scoring four or more goals in three of their last five games. However, in the matchup earlier in the year, the Kraken only mustered five high-quality chances. The Kraken have allowed ten goals over their last two games against below-average offenses like the Calgary Flames and Arizona Coyotes. They can score as many goals as they want, but if they can't stop that kind of offensive firepower, good luck slowing down the Avalanche. You want to believe in the Seattle offense, but until they start defending, you back an opponent with as much talent as Colorado.

Final Kraken-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The first meeting of the season between these two teams was a 4-1 domination by the Avalanche on Seattle's home ice. The Kraken managed only five high-danger scoring opportunities. Seattle now flies into Denver on Colorado's home ice with not much going right for them this season. The Avalanche are in the middle of a home stand, with their latest victory against the New Jersey Devils. Seattle poses a much easier test, and the Avalanche have been resting at home all week, awaiting the matchup. Colorado was able to avenge their playoff loss to the Kraken already this season, but that doesn't mean they won't be motivated to teach them another less on home ice tonight.

The last time Seattle played a game in Colorado, they eliminated the Avalanche in game seven of the Western Conference quarter-finals. The Avs are a vengeful team that will want to make a statement, much like we saw on Tuesday night when they avenged their 7-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights over the weekend. Expect the Avs to come out firing again tonight and pick up where they left off.

Final Kraken-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+104)