Tomas Tatar has found a new home in free agency. The Colorado Avalanche are adding the veteran on a one-year, $1.5 million contract for the 2023-24 season, the team announced on Tuesday.

At first glance, it looks like a great signing for both player and club; Tatar should make the top-nine, and third line in particular, much more formidable.

The 32-year-old played last season with the New Jersey Devils, scoring a very respectable 20 goals and 48 points in 82 contests. He added a goal in 12 postseason games as the Devils were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 2.

Although it's a bit of a pay cut after the Slovak was making $4.5 million for each of the last two years with the Devils, the veteran has an opportunity to have a big year in Denver and earn a raise next summer.

A former No. 60 overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2009 NHL Draft, Tatar has amassed 211 goals and 455 points in 783 career regular-season games for the Wings, Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens and Devils.

The 5-foot-10 winger has been very active in international play; he represented Slovakia at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Russia, helping his country to an 11th place finish. He has also participated in five IIHF World Championships, and suited up for Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Tomas Tatar was one of the best available free agents left on the market with just weeks until training camp. It is another name off the board, and looks to be a shrewd piece of business for both the veteran and the Colorado Avalanche.

It will be interesting to see if the former 29-goal scorer can earn a spot in the team's strong top-six come October.