Although the National Hockey League’s offseason is usually peak time for tracking unrestricted free agents, there are always some intriguing names in restricted free agency each summer. That was especially true in 2023, as this year’s class of restricted free agents was headlined by Alex DeBrincat, Troy Terry and Vince Dunn, among others.

With NHL training camps approximately a month away, there are still a few names to keep a close eye on. There is a ton to offer in the 2023 RFA class, including future superstars and ideal bridge-deal candidates. The salary cap has been slow to rise, but it’s been all-but-confirmed that it is set to increase significantly next summer. That adds another interesting element to the dog days of summer, as qualifying offers have been issued and arbitration cases have been filed and heard.

With that said, here are the top five restricted free agents heading into the 2023-24 NHL season.

5) Morgan Frost, Philadelphia Flyers

Morgan Frost made just $800,000 with the Philadelphia Flyers on a one-year deal last season, and he proved it wasn’t near what he was worth by scoring 19 goals and 46 points. The 24-year-old center seems poised to break out next year, after he was fully healthy last season and showed that he can be relied upon in a top-six role.

“I want to be here next year. I want to be here for the long run,” Frost told reporters in late March. With Kevin Hayes out of the picture and Sean Couturier’s health always a question, Frost could very likely be the team’s 1C in 2023-24. Expect GM Danny Briere to sign him to a bridge deal, similar to what fellow RFAs Cam York and Noah Cates earned earlier this summer. He is the final unsigned player on the team’s roster.

4) Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators

Shane Pinto is firmly part of the youth movement in Canada’s capital, and rebounded from shoulder surgery with a 20-goal, 35-point campaign in 2022-23. While the goal total is more impressive than the overall points, the 22-year-old is still coming into his own, and should play on the Ottawa Senators’ second power-play unit with new addition Dominik Kubalik and Jakob Chychrun next season.

After making just $925,000 last year, Pinto should crack the seven-digit mark with his new contract. The No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft would be wise to look for a two-year deal with the hope that his output can increase, along with his bargaining power, at the end of the deal. GM Pierre Dorion has hinted that he would prefer to buy term, so it will be interesting to see both the length and price of Pinto’s next deal.

3) Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers

Alexis Lafreniere has not quite been the player the New York Rangers had hoped when they selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. Still, he notched a career-high 39 points in 81 games last season, and he has shown flashes of brilliance that bring hope he will blossom into a true NHL star.

Still, that hasn’t happened yet, and Lafreniere figures to play on the third line and second power-play in the Big Apple again next season. After making $925,000 in 2022-23, he is still due for a significant raise with his next contract. The RFA may need more ice time and a potential move to PP1 before a breakout season materializes, but GM Chris Drury made it clear on July 1 that he was intent on re-signing the youngster.

“Real good young player that we think his best days are ahead of him,” Drury said. “We’re thrilled he’s part of our team and hope he’s a Ranger for a long, long time.”

2) Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers

Evan Bouchard is a future star and the quarterback of the most lethal powerplay in the National Hockey League. A staple on the Edmonton Oilers’ blueline, the 23-year-old boasts back-to-back 40-point seasons and has taken over power-play duties after Tyson Barrie was traded to the Nashville Predators.

Overall, Bouchard has scored 89 points in 184 games, and proved his playoff mettle by adding an exceptional 17 points in 12 games during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Bouchard’s $863,333 cap hit in 2022-23 was a joke, and he is due for a huge raise with his next contract.

“There’s no doubt he’s getting a raise,” GM Ken Holland said of his future star D-man. “We’ll find a solution.”

1) Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks

Trevor Zegras is already turning into a superstar with the Anaheim Ducks after a team-leading 23 goals and 65 points in 81 games in 2022-23. The New York native is one of the future faces of the game; he won a World Junior gold medal with the United States, was drafted at No. 9 overall and graced the EA Sports NHL 23 video game cover last year.

Although the Ducks are still not good and need a few more years to be competitive in the Pacific Division, the youth resurgence is coming. Troy Terry already signed a massive seven-year, $49 million contract, and Zegras’ next deal should be around the same. With cap space not an issue in Anaheim, and with the notion that locking up a player of his caliber is crucial to success, expect Trevor Zegras to break the bank with his next contract.