The Colorado Avalanche are almost certainly unhappy with their opening game performance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Colorado fell to the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1 on Sunday night. Many have taken aim at goaltender Alex Georigev for his poor performance in the first contest. After the game, head coach Jared Bednar stated the obvious.
Bednar spoke with reporters following the loss. The Avalanche head coach was asked about Georgiev and his performance. And the veteran bench boss kept his thoughts rather straightforward. “We're going to need a couple more saves than that to win,” he said, via Jacob Stoller of The Hockey News.
Georgiev made 16 saves on 23 shots on Sunday night. He recorded a putrid .696 save percentage during the game. Furthermore, his performance marked the 21st time a goalie allowed seven goals in a playoff game since 1993, according to Aarif Deen of Mile High Sports. His 16 saves rank as the lowest amount of saves recorded in any of those games.
Alex Georgiev blitzed by Jets
The Jets fell behind in the first period, but match the Avalanche goal for goal in the opening frame. Josh Morrissey scored the first Winnipeg goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to tie the game 1-1. Forward Vladislav Namestnikov scored later in the period to give his team the lead. Colorado took a 3-2 lead, but Mark Schiefele brought the Jets level before the end of the period.
In the second period, Georgiev was better. He did allow a goal, but it was the only goal scored by either side. Jets captain Adam Lowry found the back of the net on a 2 on 1 rush. Things came undone quickly in the third period, however.
Lowry scored his second goal of the game to put his team up 5-3. Kyle Connor went on to score two goals of his own in the period, as well. When the dust settled, the Jets won the game 7-6. And now, Alex Georgiev's status as the starting netminder for the Avalanche is almost certainly in question ahead of Game 2.
Avalanche goaltending woes
Going into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, goaltending was an issue for the Avalanche. Georgiev actually led the league in wins with 38. However, he wasn't all that impressive in doing so. He recorded an .897 save percentage in the regular season and had a goals-against average of 3.02.
Digging a bit deeper, and the story doesn't get much better. Georgiev recorded an ugly -12.45 goals saved above average during the 2023-24 season. And his goals saved above expected was -0.21. The Avalanche had to find a way to avoid getting into a goaltending battle with the Jets in the playoffs.
To be fair, Game 1 was not a goaltending battle. Both teams struggled with goaltending but to varying degrees. Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck faced 46 shots against on Sunday night, turning 40 of them aside. This results in a not ideal but more manageable .870 save percentage.
It is not clear whether Alex Georgiev sees the net for Game 2. If he does, it's as Jared Bednar stated. His team needs him to save more pucks to have a chance. Another performance like this could see Colorado's time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs come to an early end.