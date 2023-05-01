Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

It was quite a night of upsets in the National Hockey League on Sunday, as both the President’s Trophy winning Boston Bruins and Jared Bednar’s Stanley Cup defending Colorado Avalanche were stunned in their respective Game 7s.

Bednar gave credit where credit is due after a disappointing 2-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken in front of the home crowd.

“I think they’re highly competitive, as competitive as any team we’ve played. Everyone’s talked about their depth all year, [and] I agree with it. It’s a deep team,” Bednar explained, according to NHL.com’s Nicholas J. Cotsonika.

“Every line plays the same, very structured. [Coach Dave Hakstol has] got them playing the way they have to play to have success. I thought Grubauer was outstanding in the series. They’ve got good goaltending, strong, physical [defensemen] that make it hard on you to create chances.”

The Avs weren’t the same team that won the Stanley Cup in 2022; they were missing captain Gabriel Landeskog due to injury, forward Nazem Kadri who left in the offseason, and top-six staple Valeri Nichushkin for reasons that still aren’t clear.

“The Kraken scored first in each of the seven games, won three of the four games in Denver and never panicked in a seesaw series, taking a 1-0 lead, falling behind 2-1, taking a 3-2 lead, and coming back from a 4-1 loss in Game 6 to win Game 7,” wrote Cotsonika on Monday.

Seattle played Colorado hard from the start of the series and had unwavering belief that they could win, and highlighted it with a stifling Game 7 performance at Ball Arena.

“You’ve got to play your best hockey in order to win the series,” Bednar said. “We played hard. We didn’t play our best for seven games.”

It’s obviously an extremely disappointing result for Jared Bednar’s Avalanche, but it’s clear they have a ton of respect for a Seattle team that won its first ever playoff series on Sunday.

The Kraken now advance to the second-round to play the Dallas Stars, who defeated the Minnesota Wild in six games. The opener is set for Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center in Texas.