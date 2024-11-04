The Colorado Avalanche have been without forward Valeri Nichushkin for the early part of the 2024-25 NHL season, as he was suspended for six months earlier in the year and entered Stage 3 of the NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

Nichushkin had already participated in the program earlier in the season, missing several games while receiving treatment for an undisclosed issue. And his team has missed his offensive contributions, as they started with a stunning 0-4 record; they've been inconsistent since then, winning five in a row and then losing three straight; they currently sit at 5-7-0.

But the good news for both parties is that he's taken a step closer to returning to the lineup, as he's been cleared to return to practice. However, he remains ineligible to participate in games until November 15.

He's been unavailable to the Avalanche since they got the news of his suspension approximately one hour before facing the Dallas Stars on May 13 in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

His impending return to the lineup will be a welcome addition to the Avalanche, who are currently severely shorthanded and without Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Ross Colton (broken foot), Jonathan Drouin (upper body) and Miles Wood (upper-body injury).

Valeri Nichushkin's return can help boost the Avalanche offense

Nichushkin, who signed an eight-year, $49 million extension with the Avalanche in July 2022, played a pivotal role in helping the team capture their first Stanley Cup since 2001. He recorded nine goals and six assists during their championship run and was on a scorching scoring pace this past spring, netting nine goals in eight games before his suspension.

In 512 career NHL games with the Stars and Avalanche, he's scored a total of 116 goals with 158 assists, while adding another 23 goals and 12 assists in 72 career postseason games.

On November 15, the Avalanche will host the Washington Capitals at Ball Arena; it will be the first chance for Nichushkin to suit up with the rest of his teammates since the suspension.