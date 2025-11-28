The Kansas City Chiefs did not have many great memories of their 2025 NFL Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys. Aside from suffering a 31-28 loss to Dak Prescott and company that further hurt their chances of making the NFL playoffs, the Chiefs also learned that one of their key players on the offensive line went down with an injury that could cost him more than just a game.

Left tackle Josh Simmons was not able to finish the game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as he exited the contest in the second half with a banged-up wrist. It also appears that he's going to miss some time due to the injury.

“Chiefs LT Josh Simmons, who impressed against the #Cowboys before exiting with an injury, suffered a dislocated and fractured wrist, sources say. He left the stadium in a cast and is out indefinitely. MRI tomorrow, then he’ll seek opinions on treatment options,” Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported via social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Simmons' injury was among the gut punches the Chiefs absorbed in the Dallas game, in which the reigning AFC champions had a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter on a touchdown by wide receiver Rashee Rice off a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Article Continues Below

Taken by the Chiefs in the first round as the 32nd overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft, Simmons entered Week 13 with seven starts and 97 percent offensive snap counts played. Apart from him, Kansas City also lost offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor to injury in the same game.

But the Cowboys responded with a touchdown pass by Prescott to running back Javonte Williams before a 26-yard field goal by kicker Brandon Aubrey pushed Dallas' lead to 10 points with five minutes left in regulation. The Chiefs threatened late with a touchdown by wideout Hollywood Brown, but that turned out to be their last stand in the contest.

Now, the Chiefs dropped to 6-6 and may have to win all their remaining games in the 2025 NFL schedule to book a spot in the postseason.