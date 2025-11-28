Patrick Mahomes achieved a consolation feat following his performance in the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

Mahomes was impressive in leading the offense throughout the Thanksgiving contest. He completed 23 passes out of 34 attempts for 261 yards and four touchdowns, making his explosive plays in the first and fourth quarters.

His efforts made league history that involved Russell Wilson, per NFL+. He tied the now-New York Giants quarterback for the second-most passing touchdowns throughout the first nine seasons of their respective careers with 267.

“Patrick Mahomes ties Russell Wilson for 2nd-most pass TDs by a player in their first 9 career seasons in NFL history (267),” the post read.

— NFL+ (@NFLPlus) November 28, 2025

How Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs played against Cowboys

Despite Patrick Mahomes' historic efforts, it wasn't enough as the Chiefs fell short on the road to the Cowboys.

Dallas did a solid job at keeping Kansas City quiet in the second and third quarters. This paved the way for the hosts to take control of the game and make enough crucial plays to stun last year's Super Bowl finalist.

Kareem Hunt stood out from the run game as he made 14 carries for 58 yards while recording a 22-yard catch. Rashee Rice shined in the receiving game, making eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Xavier Worthy came next with four receptions for 61 yards, while Travis Kelce had five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Hollywood Brown caught two passes for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas City fell to a 6-6 record on the season, holding the third spot of the AFC West Division standings. They are above the Las Vegas Raiders while trailing the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at 10th place. They are above the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals while trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans.

The Chiefs will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Texans on Dec. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET.