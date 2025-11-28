Running backs are not supposed to shine past 30 years of age, but fans should know by now that logic simply does not apply to Derrick Henry. The future Hall of Famer and current Baltimore Ravens star continues to run through defenses, and right over Father Time. He treated fans to another splendid highlight, exploding for a 28-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter of the team's Thanksgiving battle versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Henry, who will turn 32 in January, still has the power and speed to make game-altering plays. Since Lamar Jackson has largely struggled since returning from a hamstring injury at the end of October, the Ravens may need to rely heavily on the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year to manufacture a big chunk of their offense. Surprisingly, however, they opted not to utilize Henry for much of the first half.

Despite the electrifying TD, which gave Baltimore a 7-3 lead at the time, the 6-foot-2, 250-pound back logged only five carries for 33 yards in the first 30 minutes of action. The AFC North division leader went into the break down 12-7.

RAVENS GO BANG! Derrick Henry with a 28-yard run for the first TD of the game

The Ravens (6-5) battled back to finally clear .500 and pull even with the Pittsburgh Steelers (currently own tiebreaker), so a home loss against the returning Joe Burrow and a putrid Bengals defense would sting a great deal. Perhaps Derrick Henry has another big run in him and can boost the squad to its sixth straight win.

Entering Thursday's face-off with Cincinnati, he had 871 yards on 4.7 yards per carry and nine touchdowns. Henry's latest score inches him closer to Adrian Peterson for fourth on the all-time rushing TD list (four behind). Beyond his individual accomplishments, though, No. 22 is determined to compete for a Super Bowl championship. If Baltimore wants to achieve that same goal, it better get back on track quick.