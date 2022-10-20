The Colorado Avalanche were hit with a disappointing injury update to captain Gabriel Landeskog on Wednesday after it was revealed the veteran winger would require surgery on his knee. In order to help replace the loss of their leader, the Avs made a move on Thursday, claiming former New York Rangers left winger Dryden Hunt off waivers, according to Elliotte Friedman.

The Rangers moved on from Hunt earlier in the week, and while New York didn’t feel he was a fit for their plans going forward, he certainly landed on his feet by ending up with the reigning champs, who have a need at his position.

With Landeskog expected to miss at least 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, left wing became an area of need for the Avalanche. Hunt can fill that role, at least in the short term, and help bridge the gap until Landeskog is ready to make his return to action.

Hunt, 26, featured in three games this season for the Rangers, scoring one goal. He averaged a career-high 12:17 of time on ice last year, registering 17 points across 76 games. The Avalanche have a matchup with the Rangers looming next week, so it could be cause for Hunt to go out there and put on a show.

Losing Landeskog is a major blow and the Avs have gotten off to a 2-1-1 start in his absence. It was the same knee injury that caused Landeskog’s regular season to come to an end in March of last year, though he was able to return and be a key contributor in the team’s Stanley Cup run, registering 20 points in as many games.

With Landeskog sidelined, Artturi Lehkonen has moved into the first line on the left wing, while Valeri Nichushkin remains with the second unit.