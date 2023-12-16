The Avalanche have sent Tatar to the Kraken.

The Colorado Avalanche are parting ways with one of their veteran forwards.

The Avs have traded 33-year-old Tomas Tatar to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. Via Elliotte Friedman:

“Tomas Tatar traded to Seattle for a fifth-rounder.”

Tatar wasn't producing at the level the Avalanche would've hoped on one of their secondary lines, scoring just one goal and adding eight assists in 27 games in 2023-24, Hence why they moved him for a future pick that will likely end up being a player who doesn't even make the NHL club.

For the Kraken, this is a low-risk trade that could turn out to be something beneficial. Tatar has tons of experience, having played for the Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, and the Vegas Golden Knights before signing as a free agent with the Avs. He's registered over 460 points in 810 regular season games in his career.

Colorado is thriving and looks to be a Stanley Cup contender with the trio of Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Mikko Rantanen. The Kraken however are struggling immensely and does not appear to be the same team who was one win away from the Western Conference Finals earlier this year.

Seattle is sixth in the Pacific Division with a 10-14-7 record and has looked poor offensively, averaging only 2.71 goals per game, which ranks 27th in the league. On a more positive note, they've won two in a row, most recently beating the Chicago Blackhawks 7-1.

As for the Avalanche, it wouldn't be surprising to see them go out and try to strengthen their supporting cast after Tatar went to Seattle.