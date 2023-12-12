Mikko Rantanen of the Avalanche fired back at Ismo Lehkonen after scoring a goal and putting up three points against the Flames.

Colorado Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen dealt with some criticism from his teammate's father, Ismo Lehkonen, the father of Artturi Lehkonen, and Rantanen fired back after scoring a goal and tallying three assists in the Avalanche's 6-5 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday.

“It feels good. It's one thing where I got a lot of extra energy,” Mikko Rantanen said, via Ryan S. Clark of ESPN. “One of Finnish NHL player's dad was talking s**t about me in the media that I didn't train last summer like I used to do. He was making things up, so, I think that was for him. If you talk s**t it's going to come back at you.”

Entering the game against the Flames, the Avalanche had lost five of their last six games. It was a much needed win for the team.

The criticism that Rantanen was referencing from Ismo Lehkonen was the assertion that Rantanen did not have a good summer when it came to training, and that frustration was starting to show in his game.

Rantanen now leads the Avalanche with 13 goals, and is third in points on the team with 34 behind Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

Artturi Lehkonen did not speak on the criticism that his father heaped on Rantanen, as he is dealing with a neck injury that he suffered in November.

Despite the struggles as of late, the Avalanche still lead the Central division. They will try to sidestep the criticism from Lehkonen and continue to be the Western Conference power they have been over the last few years.