Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will miss the entire 2023-24 season while rehabbing right knee surgery, and a few of the exercises shared on his Instagram over the weekend include impressive underwater movements.

The Swedish star shared some video clips from the rehab program after cartilage replacement surgery on his right knee back in May, and a few of them are fascinating, including one where he crawls the length of a pool along its floor while clutching a pair of dumbbells.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel Landeskog (@landeskog.92)

