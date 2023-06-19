Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will miss the entire 2023-24 season while rehabbing right knee surgery, and a few of the exercises shared on his Instagram over the weekend include impressive underwater movements.
The Swedish star shared some video clips from the rehab program after cartilage replacement surgery on his right knee back in May, and a few of them are fascinating, including one where he crawls the length of a pool along its floor while clutching a pair of dumbbells.
The fact that the captain can hold his breath underwater for that long is seriously impressive, as is the range of motion on his surgically repaired knee just five weeks after the procedure.
Besides the underwater swimming, Landeskog's rehab program also included squats in the pool, walking toe raises and riding an exercise bike. Clearly, the rehab is going pretty well for the 30-year-old forward.
A few of his Avs teammates shared their appreciation for the progress Landeskog has made this offseason, including defenseman Devon Toews and fellow superstar forward Nathan MacKinnon.
“Cap leading by example no matter what!” wrote Toews.
“Beast!!! Everyone can,” echoed MacKinnon.
There's obviously a lot of love for Gabriel Landeskog from his Avalanche teammates after he led Colorado to a Stanley Cup title in 2022. The last game he played was Game 6 of the Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, registering an assist in the 2-1 win as the Avs claimed their first title since 2001.
Hopefully for Colorado Avalanche fans, the captain can come back better than ever when he presumably returns to the ice in 2024-25.