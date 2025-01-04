Scott Wedgewood is one half of a completely new-look goaltending tandem for the Colorado Avalanche — but the team will be without the veteran for at least the next couple of weeks, head coach Jared Bednar confirmed on Friday.

“He's still getting evaluated, so I'm guessing it's going to be week to week,” the bench boss said, according to NHL.com's Ryan Boulding. “They're hoping it's not a high ankle sprain, right, which would be an automatic six weeks, or some place in that range. If it's a little lower, if it's in his foot — we'll see what the imaging shows today — it could be 2-3 weeks. We don't know, but it won't be a game or two, I don't think. He's going to miss some time. We're just hoping for the best side of that timeline.”

Wedgewood started in a 6-5 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. He was forced to leave the contest after suffering a lower-body injury early in the third period after Sabres forward Zach Benson was knocked into him.

Acquired from the Nashville Predators on November 30, Wedgewood has managed a 4-2 record with the Avalanche, adding a 2.35 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in that span. That's after he had posted an .878 clip over five outings with the Preds.

In the 32-year-old's absence, Mackenzie Blackwood — who came over from the San Jose Sharks earlier this year — should handle the bulk of the work between the crease. The Avalanche recalled Trent Miner from the American Hockey League, and he should make his first NHL start during the team's back-to-back set against the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

“When we need somebody else, or we feel like [Blackwood] needs a break, whether that's the back-to-back or a game or two mixed in there, we'll go to Trent Miner,” Bednar said, per Boulding.

Although losing Wedgewood for any period of time is disappointing, the Avalanche continue to surge up the Western Conference after coming from behind to beat the Sabres on Thursday.

Avalanche are surging despite Scott Wedgewood injury

Colorado has won six consecutive games and 10 of 12 dating back to December 7. After a slow start to the 2024-25 campaign, the Avs are again looking like Stanley Cup contenders. Now 24-15-0, Bednar's club is third place in the Central Division and just eight points back of the President's Trophy leading Winnipeg Jets.

Thursday's victory was especially impressive; the Avalanche trailed 3-0 midway through the second period and 5-3 with under three minutes remaining in the final frame. Cale Makar and Jonathan Drouin scored late before Devon Toews sealed the comeback triumph in overtime.

The good times keep on rolling for the Avalanche, who have shed their early-season woes and are looking like a powerhouse in the West. With Blackwood playing extremely well between the crease, the rest is all falling into place for a star-studded Colorado attack.

The Avalanche will look to make it seven straight wins when the Montreal Canadiens visit Ball Arena on Saturday night. Puck drops just past 7:00 p.m. ET in Denver.